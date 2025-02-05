The Genius Trick You Need For The Perfect Oatmeal Texture

Steel-cut and rolled oats come from the same grain and are typically harvested the same way, but it's the preparation process that differentiates the two. Once steel-cut oats have been hulled and washed, we're left with groats, sometimes referred to as "oat groats." Steel-cut oats, or Irish oats, are then treated exactly the way its name suggests -– the groats are chopped up into smaller pieces with a steel blade, giving them an earthy flavor and a shorter cooking time. Rolled oats, which also begin as groats, are processed slightly more than steel-cut oats. The groats are smooshed and rolled out in a factory, then steamed and treated in a kiln. These oats, which are also known as "traditional oats," produce a rich and buttery taste, softer than its tough counterparts.

The combination of both textures (a mixture of a little bit of mush and a little bit of chew) creates the perfect bowl of oatmeal. Say goodbye to the days of watery oatmeal soup or grainy overnight oats and hello to a morning that begins on the right side of the bed (or right side of the oatmeal bowl). If you've already written off oatmeal as a sweet breakfast that's not up your alley, you can always try Bloomfield's 50:50 trick with a bowl of savory oats instead!