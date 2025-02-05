The Genius Trick You Need For The Perfect Oatmeal Texture
Over the years, we've shown you a dozen hacks for how to upgrade your morning bowl of oatmeal. Whether it was adding protein powder and Greek yogurt or sprinkling salt on top of the oats, here at The Takeout we recognize the convenience and superiority of a good bowl of oatmeal in the morning. If you're not an oatmeal fan (or an oatmeal raisin cookie fan which, come on, grow up), and even Willie Nelson can't convince you that a little oatmeal for breakfast is the way to go, then maybe British chef April Bloomfield's genius trick will change your mind.
Chef Bloomfield's trick aims to correct the sometimes overly soggy texture of oatmeal and replace it with a soft yet supple alternative. Instead of using all steel-cut oats or all rolled oats while putting together a batch of oatmeal, Bloomfield recommends that you use an even 50:50 ratio of both. One of the most outspoken complaints from oatmeal haters is that oatmeal is often too mushy, sloppy, or downright gritty. It's the texture that drives people crazy, not so much the taste (since the taste can be customized, anyway). By using a mixture of two kinds of oats, you're achieving a more ideal consistency, perfect for those overnight oats.
Steel-cut versus rolled oats, what's the difference?
Steel-cut and rolled oats come from the same grain and are typically harvested the same way, but it's the preparation process that differentiates the two. Once steel-cut oats have been hulled and washed, we're left with groats, sometimes referred to as "oat groats." Steel-cut oats, or Irish oats, are then treated exactly the way its name suggests -– the groats are chopped up into smaller pieces with a steel blade, giving them an earthy flavor and a shorter cooking time. Rolled oats, which also begin as groats, are processed slightly more than steel-cut oats. The groats are smooshed and rolled out in a factory, then steamed and treated in a kiln. These oats, which are also known as "traditional oats," produce a rich and buttery taste, softer than its tough counterparts.
The combination of both textures (a mixture of a little bit of mush and a little bit of chew) creates the perfect bowl of oatmeal. Say goodbye to the days of watery oatmeal soup or grainy overnight oats and hello to a morning that begins on the right side of the bed (or right side of the oatmeal bowl). If you've already written off oatmeal as a sweet breakfast that's not up your alley, you can always try Bloomfield's 50:50 trick with a bowl of savory oats instead!