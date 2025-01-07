The Simple Breakfast Willie Nelson Starts Every Day With
Country legend Willie Nelson is 91 years young. The 12-time Grammy winner is still on tour and is as sharp as ever, which means he can really continue to live out the lyrics of one of his most popular songs, "On The Road Again." And as he continues to travel around the country making music, selling out shows and interacting with fans of all ages, one thing remains really consistent: his diet!
In an interview with Southern Living, Nelson said that, while he loves fried chicken and biscuits and gravy like any Texan would, he really keeps it simple at the end of the day. "About all I eat is oatmeal in the morning, and bacon and eggs in the evening," he said. He didn't go into detail about how he likes his oatmeal prepared, but we'd assume it's nothing fancy. As for the eggs for dinner, he also isn't picky about how they're made. He noted, "I don't think you could fix them in any way I wouldn't like them... soft scrambled, scrambled is good."
Why oatmeal is the perfect breakfast (for all of us)
Oatmeal is a top contender for the best breakfast for many reasons. It's extremely affordable and it's healthy! It has lots of fiber, some vitamins and minerals, and is associated with both lowering cholesterol and helping with weight control. It also keeps you full for quite a while. Plus, there are so many ways to make it! You can dress it up with fruit and maple syrup or you can make it savory by adding some chili crisps. If you're trying to gain some muscle, you can make a high protein version with some protein powder. You can add eggs to your oatmeal to make it creamier or you can make overnight oats if you're short on time in the mornings. No matter which path you choose, it's a great, hearty breakfast.
By the way, Nelson isn't alone in his oatmeal for breakfast routine. Ina Garten also eats oatmeal every morning, particularly McCann's quick-cooking Irish oatmeal with lots of salt. If two icons, Nelson and Garten, swear by oatmeal every morning, that's reason enough for others to hop on the daily tradition too!