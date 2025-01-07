The Simple Breakfast Willie Nelson Starts Every Day With

Country legend Willie Nelson is 91 years young. The 12-time Grammy winner is still on tour and is as sharp as ever, which means he can really continue to live out the lyrics of one of his most popular songs, "On The Road Again." And as he continues to travel around the country making music, selling out shows and interacting with fans of all ages, one thing remains really consistent: his diet!

In an interview with Southern Living, Nelson said that, while he loves fried chicken and biscuits and gravy like any Texan would, he really keeps it simple at the end of the day. "About all I eat is oatmeal in the morning, and bacon and eggs in the evening," he said. He didn't go into detail about how he likes his oatmeal prepared, but we'd assume it's nothing fancy. As for the eggs for dinner, he also isn't picky about how they're made. He noted, "I don't think you could fix them in any way I wouldn't like them... soft scrambled, scrambled is good."