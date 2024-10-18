Crack Eggs Into Your Oatmeal For The Creamiest Results

Oatmeal is a hearty breakfast that you can doctor up more than an episode of Grey's Anatomy. From mixing in different fruits and granolas to adding swirls of cinnamon, honey, and brown sugar, the options to customize your bowl are endless. One clever way to make your oatmeal thick and creamy is to add a couple of eggs to the saucepot.

Shereen Pavlides, author of "Cooking with Shereen — Rockstar Dinners!," said eggs are the secret to making a custard-like bowl of hot cereal that sticks to the ribs. Pavlides shared the tip with her millions of social media followers on her "Cooking with Shereen" channels. "The egg is key to make it creamy, fluffy like a porridge," she says. "Plus, it adds protein for brain and body health."

After you let your oats simmer for a couple of minutes, toss two cracked eggs into the pot and reduce your flame to a low heat. Stir continuously and methodically for 2 minutes, and remember that you're not trying to scramble the eggs — they'll cook through on their own. You're simply trying to mix them in with the oats and milk. So be careful not to stir too vigorously and make the eggs curdle, resulting in clumps in your oatmeal. Add some honey and top it off with apples or a few mixed berries after you get those creamy grains in your bowl.