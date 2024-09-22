The Trendy Ingredient That's A Perfect Upgrade For Your Morning Oatmeal

When you think of oatmeal, what comes to mind? The classic Quaker oats mixed with maple and brown sugar or the fruit-forward apples and cinnamon combo? Maybe you create your own oatmeal with chocolate and peanut butter or granola for an added crunch. Whatever your preference, you should know that oatmeal doesn't have to be sweet — it can be deliciously savory as well, especially with the help of chili crisps.

Oatmeal is a plain and straightforward dish made from oats and water boiled or warmed together until the oats absorb the water, creating a soft porridge texture. In the United States, breakfast grains are often paired with something sweet, such as jam and toast, pancakes with syrup and berries, or oatmeal mixed with sugar. However, in other parts of the world, such as Asia and The Middle East, many start the day with something savory. For example, Asian porridges like congee and jook or harees — a porridge paired with ghee and meat popular in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates — showcase how versatile breakfast grains can be.

For a crunchy and spicy kick to your oatmeal breakfast, try chili crisp. These condiments add a burst of flavor with chili-infused oil and a satisfying crunch from ingredients like peanuts, sesame seeds, edamame, and the chili itself. Embrace the savory breakfast trend and upgrade your oats with this tasty addition.