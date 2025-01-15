The Crucial Seasoning Your Bland Oatmeal Needs
Oatmeal is one of those versatile dishes, yet people tend to stick to two ways of cooking it: bland or sweet. Don't get me wrong, oatmeal in the morning is comforting and does the job, but did you know that cooking oatmeal can also be exciting? This dish doesn't have to be dreary to be good. You can also make it savory or use it as your main ingredient for a delicious and nutritious cookie. Not a fan of cookies? Try overnight oats. Oatmeal can be elevated in so many ways, but whatever you choose to do, make sure you're not making this one crucial seasoning mistake: not salting it.
Seasoning your oatmeal with salt is such a game-changer. As it is, salt, when added to any dish, elevates it and completely takes its flavor profile to another level. However, there is a misconception that you can only salt savory dishes, but there is a case for why you should always salt your sweet treats as well. On your oatmeal, toppings like honey, cinnamon, fruits and nuts often add sweetness and texture but if you put a pinch of salt in there, everything comes together- the perfect harmony of flavors.
Salt elevates your bowl of oatmeal
Salt naturally balances the sweetness of the oats and gives oatmeal more depth and dimension. It amplifies what flavors are already there, especially that sweet, nutty taste oatmeal is known for. This crucial seasoning has always been the secret, and often final, ingredient to complement and elevate any dish. Take any misconception and throw it away – sweet foods need love too! Imagine a bowl of perfectly cooked oatmeal – throw in some blueberries, raspberries, walnuts, chia seeds and a heaping spoon of honey. Throw in a sprinkle of salt, and you've got a meal that will satisfy even the worst oatmeal naysayers.
So, whether you prefer your oatmeal sweet or savory, salt will tie all your flavors together into a neat bow. Start with a pinch and keep adding until it suits your tastes. It is the secret ingredient that will change your dreary morning bowl of oatmeal to a breakfast of champions. Pair it with your favorite morning cup of joe or juice, and you'll never want to skip breakfast again.