The Crucial Seasoning Your Bland Oatmeal Needs

Oatmeal is one of those versatile dishes, yet people tend to stick to two ways of cooking it: bland or sweet. Don't get me wrong, oatmeal in the morning is comforting and does the job, but did you know that cooking oatmeal can also be exciting? This dish doesn't have to be dreary to be good. You can also make it savory or use it as your main ingredient for a delicious and nutritious cookie. Not a fan of cookies? Try overnight oats. Oatmeal can be elevated in so many ways, but whatever you choose to do, make sure you're not making this one crucial seasoning mistake: not salting it.

Seasoning your oatmeal with salt is such a game-changer. As it is, salt, when added to any dish, elevates it and completely takes its flavor profile to another level. However, there is a misconception that you can only salt savory dishes, but there is a case for why you should always salt your sweet treats as well. On your oatmeal, toppings like honey, cinnamon, fruits and nuts often add sweetness and texture but if you put a pinch of salt in there, everything comes together- the perfect harmony of flavors.