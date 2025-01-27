Review: Krispy Kreme's All-New Hearts In Bloom Collection Is A Box Full Of Love

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, love is in the air. Also, if you happen to be near a Krispy Kreme, the smell of love is in the air, too — in the form of doughnuts. The chain has been creating ones in the shape of hearts since at least 2005, and over the next two decades, has always pumped fresh blood into the arteries of fun ideas to mark the holiday. In 2014, huggy and kissy X's and O's joined the fun, a "Luv" lady bug the following year, wordy conversation hearts got people both talking and eating them in 2019, and a "Dough Notes" box that left room for a personally penned message starting in 2021. Krispy Kreme always goes all out, from its Reese's collaboration to the Pop Tarts one. And the shop has some competition this year, too, with Dunkin' bringing back its own Valentine's Day-themed donuts.

So what sweet-hearts are Krispy Kreme pumping up for 2025? How does four brand new flavors, all heart-shaped, and packaged in a customized flower bouquet box sound to you, or perhaps your loved one? Krispy Kreme certainly hopes they sound good, with Chief Growth Operator Dave Skena saying in a statement, "Our Hearts in Bloom Collection is perfect for sharing love and appreciation for anyone special in your life this Valentine's Day. They might like flowers, but they'll love our beautiful and delicious flower doughnuts." Before you run off to Krispy Kreme to order a box for yourself, on behalf of The Takeout I tackled these new treats to see if they make the heart flutter, or if it's a beat you can totally skip.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.