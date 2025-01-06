Krispy Kreme X Pop-Tarts Doughnut Review: A Fun Unity Of Two Breakfast Favorites

Krispy Kreme has made mornings more delicious since 1937. In modern times, the brand has branched out exponentially, being served up in McDonald's, and doing all kinds of collaborations with the likes of Dolly Parton, Ghostbusters, and even The Olympics. In 2025, it's teaming up with another breakfast titan for a collaboration that is being self-branded as "Crazy Good." That other a.m. staple is the ubiquitous warm pastry that the fine folks over at Kellanova (formerly known as Kellogg Company) has given eaters something to really toast since 1964 — Pop-Tarts.

The result is the Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection, which comes in three flavors — Chocolatey Fudge, Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Frosted Strawberry Doughnut. The hope, for the two companies and eaters, is to bridge the two together as a delicious duo. In a statement, Jessica Waller, the general Manager of Kellanova Away From Home said, "Krispy Kreme has done an incredible job bringing this opportunity to life, combining their iconic doughnuts with the beloved flavors of Pop-Tarts to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience for fans of both brands. We're proud of this partnership to bring Crazy Good to doughnuts and doughnut lovers in unexpected ways."

So, is Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection the stuff sugary dreams are made of, or just a half-baked idea, setting a sour note to start 2025? On behalf of The Takeout, I took a dozen out to find out where the truth lies with this collaborative Pop-Tart mash-up.