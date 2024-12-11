Big Changes That You'll See At McDonald's In 2025

2024 was quite the whirlwind year for McDonald's: The McRib and Boo Buckets returned, The Chicken Big Mac, Grandma McFlurry, and Anime-inspired dipping sauces debuted to happy mouths, and nostalgia was served in a series of Collectors' Cups, which highlighted the chain's colorful and fun history. Not everything was pure joy however, with a serious E. coli outbreak from Quarter Pounders pounding bad PR for the Golden Arches. And yet, with the lure of low-priced value meal deals, the blowback was softened a bit with customers still more than willing to come in to order up their go to McFavorites.

So where does McDonald's go from here, in the following year? Yes, we're sure there will be plenty of new savory and sweet sandwiches, drinks, and desserts to scarf down, and cool Happy Meal toys that both the young and old will want to snap up, but what will actually happen in 2025? The Takeout peered into the McCrystal ball and we're happy to report that we see a lot of big changes for the chain, with an expansion of both the menu, as well as its footprint around the globe. Pull up a cheeseburger stool and enjoy the McFuture that is unfolding right now.