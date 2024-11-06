McDonald's Iconic McFlurry Was Invented Outside The US

Gen Z and some millennials don't know a world that doesn't include McDonald's McFlurries. Those of us who came before them, of course, had to get our Mickey D's sugar fixes through soft serves and fried apple pies that were served at the same temperature as lava. Now considered a classic treat, the McFlurry was invented in 1995 but wasn't released widely for another two years. What may surprise many people, though, is the fact that the frozen treat wasn't developed by McDonald's headquarters or a test kitchen (which, incidentally, is located in Oak Brook, Illinois). It was a Canadian franchisee who decided to swirl a sweet topping into a cup of soft serve.

Ron McLellan ran a McDonald's location in Bathurst, New Brunswick in 1995 and came up with the dessert that is now served in almost 100 countries. The new dessert proved to be so popular that the McDonald's Corporation took notice, and by 1997, McFlurrys were offered on a wide scale — with really weird spoons — across several locations. Initially, the candy mix-in options were Oreo, Heath bar, Butterfinger, M&M's, and Nestle Crunch. But the fast food giant has introduced new and seasonal flavors throughout the decades including Oreo Shamrock (playing on the company's infamous Shamrock Shake), strawberry shortcake, Kit Kat banana split, and Rolo. There are many more than that, but you'll need to dig out your passport to try some of them.