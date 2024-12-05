McDonald's Just Teased The 2025 Return Of A Beloved Menu Item
Compose yourselves, everyone, because McDonald's just dropped a major hint that one of its most-requested discontinued items is making an actual comeback. Yep — the Snack Wrap is coming back next year, and no, this isn't one of those constant irritating rumors floating around the internet. It's official. The news came posted in multiple places, one of them being on social media platform X.
snack wraps xx.xx.2025
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 5, 2024
The post simply reads, "snack wraps xx.xx.2025." Okay, so that's slightly blurry, since the "2025" teases a rough date and doesn't quite make an explicit announcement. But what really drives the fact home is that this very morning, the president of McDonald's USA, Joe Erlinger, told Good Morning America that it is definitely coming back next year during an exclusive interview.
Erlinger said, "The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025. It has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025." Looks like he just trimmed down the noise in his inbox quite a bit with one simple sentence.
McDonald's has been planning the Snack Wrap's return for quite some time now
As exciting as this prospect might be to many of you nostalgia seekers — this is technically old news by now. That's because McDonald's has already mentioned previously that Snack Wraps were likely to come back in 2025 as part of its aggressive play into chicken sales, which it said were "on par with its beef." The company has been putting its money where its mouth is, including limited-time offerings like the Chicken Big Mac, which we had mixed feelings about.
The Snack Wrap is likely to coincide with the release of chicken tenders as well, since McDonald's also mentioned its plans to head into that category. It's easy to see why, with the rousing success of other chains like Raising Cane's and Dave's Hot Chicken likely chipping away at its business. Plus, who doesn't love chicken tenders, right? What we don't know for sure is if the Snack Wraps will return in their old simple format or if McDonald's will take them in a decidedly new flavor direction, but at least we know for sure that they are coming back next year. It's now not a matter of if, but when.