McDonald's Just Teased The 2025 Return Of A Beloved Menu Item

Compose yourselves, everyone, because McDonald's just dropped a major hint that one of its most-requested discontinued items is making an actual comeback. Yep — the Snack Wrap is coming back next year, and no, this isn't one of those constant irritating rumors floating around the internet. It's official. The news came posted in multiple places, one of them being on social media platform X.

snack wraps xx.xx.2025 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 5, 2024

The post simply reads, "snack wraps xx.xx.2025." Okay, so that's slightly blurry, since the "2025" teases a rough date and doesn't quite make an explicit announcement. But what really drives the fact home is that this very morning, the president of McDonald's USA, Joe Erlinger, told Good Morning America that it is definitely coming back next year during an exclusive interview.

Erlinger said, "The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025. It has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025." Looks like he just trimmed down the noise in his inbox quite a bit with one simple sentence.