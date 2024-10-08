Krispy Kreme's Ghostbusters Collection Is Very Sweet But Perfect For Super Fans

In 1984, the world was introduced to Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore, aka the Ghostbusters. The spooky comedy was not only a smash box office success, spawning a never ending franchise, but a touchstone for popular culture that is still celebrated to this day. In honor of its 40th anniversary of the film's release, Krispy Kreme is rolling out five new treats to honor their good name, featuring many ghoulish creatures that haunted the original film. Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release, "Yes it's true, these treats are no trick. When it comes to Halloween this year, you know who to call." Kripsy Kreme is no stranger to iconic collaborations, like a past one with the movie "Elf," and even the brand Reese's.

There are flour doughnuts (which is how Krispy Kreme spells the word; if you're used to seeing it as donuts, you're not alone) — Ghostbusters Cookies N' Creme, Ecto-Sprinkled, and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Pull-Apart, as well as a vibrant green drink called Slimer's Slime-ade available in this new "Ghostbusters" collection. Are these treats worth calling upon, or rather something to be afraid of, and should be locked up in a ghost trap? The Takeout checked out this new spirited "Ghostbusters" collection and are ready to spin a few ghost stories about each item. This chew and review is based on taste, "Ghostbuster"-ness, and overall lovability.