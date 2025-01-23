Dunkin's Valentine's Day Menu Is Bringing Back 2 Fan-Favorite Donuts
Dunkin' is wasting no time gearing up for Valentine's Day. The coffee chain has been hard at work preparing the most exciting news since Sabrina Carpenter and Dunkin' teamed up for a Short N' Sweet drink. Beginning on January 29, 2025, Dunkin' lovers can expect to see the limited-time Brownie Batter and Cupid's Choice donuts back on the menu for Valentine's Day.
The Brownie Batter donut is stuffed with brownie batter-flavored buttercream and topped with chocolate frosting and festive Valentine's Day-themed sprinkles while the Bavarian Kreme-filled Cupid's Choice donut is a pink dream with strawberry-flavored icing that's topped with sprinkles. The donuts can be added to the list of heart-shaped foods you can order on Valentine's Day, as they're both heart-shaped.
These aren't the only sweet treats Dunkin' will have available for the holiday. The ever-popular Munchkins Donut Hole Treats will be covered in Valentine's Day colors via red, white, and pink sprinkles. Cream-filled donuts are receiving a holiday refresh as well that will also come in the shape of a heart.
Dunkin' is celebrating Valentine's Day with more than just treats
Dunkin' has already become Valentine's Day royalty with these sweet menu additions, but the coffee chain isn't stopping the celebration there. Dunkin' is set to release a special Valentine's Day Capsule Collection on the same day the limited-time menu items become available. The capsule collection is a collaboration between Dunkin' and New York-based artist and muralist Corey Paige, who recently created new artwork for the Dunkin' world headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts. The collection will include socks, a hat, a heart-shaped bag, and a crewneck with the phrase, "Dunkin' has my heart."
As a huge Valentine's Day fan, it will be impossible to say that Dunkin' doesn't have my heart after this holiday drop. While these heart-shaped, sprinkle-covered treats don't exactly fit the bill of discontinued Dunkin' items, they're only going to be around for a limited time so it's best to head to a Dunkin' while you can to grab these romantic fan-favorites.