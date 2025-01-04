Dunkin' Drinks That Were Sadly Discontinued

Out of the many Dunkin' drinks that have been discontinued, the Dunkaccino had to be one of the most beloved. There are many people who continue to express their angst with the quiet and stealthy way Dunkin' removed the Dunkaccino from the menu in 2022, and even members of our staff recount memories of that dark day.

In case you aren't familiar with it, the Dunkaccino was a masterful blend of both hot chocolate and coffee in one. Though this concoction would seem simple enough to replicate, there are some fans who insist the flavor was so unique, they simply haven't been able to find a replacement for it. Despite not quite being able to get the taste just right, some admirers of the Dunkaccino have at least offered a few suggestions to get a somewhat similar flavor. Try adding a shot or two of espresso to a normal Dunkin' hot chocolate, along with a bit of whipped cream. Though the depth might not be spot on, it might be just what you need to scratch that itch.

As for whether it will return? Dunkin' informed us in "Farewell To A Beloved Dunkin' Comfort Drink" that though the menu will continue to "evolve," there's always the chance that the Dunkaccino could make a return in the future. We suppose all those broken-hearted devotees can only sit expectantly waiting — sigh.