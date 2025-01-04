Dunkin' Drinks That Were Sadly Discontinued
If you're a lover of donuts and coffee, you've likely sat in a Dunkin' drive-thru a time or two in your lifetime. Arguably one of the most popular coffee chains in the U.S., Dunkin' has phased in and out plenty of drinks, many of which happen to all-time customer favorites. We're taking a trip down memory lane to recall all of the lost but never forgotten Dunkin' flavors drinks that have yet to make a comeback.
We've dug through complaint after complaint of devoted Dunkin' fans still mourning the sudden and shocking loss of their favorite beverages without much hope of a return. From fruit-flavored gulps to rich and robust brews, we're revisiting times when Dunkin' released amazing drinks only to strip them away from us later. Grab a box of tissues and join us on a nostalgic journey as we look back on Dunkin' drinks that were sadly discontinued.
Raspberry Watermelon Refresher
The Dunkin' Raspberry Watermelon Refresher was a gorgeous summer sip, wasn't it? With its deep raspberry pink hue, this Dunkin' drink was released in 2023, only to be discontinued — at least at the time of publication — soon after. Fans adored this creation, with many from the Reddit community begging Dunkin' to bring the discontinued drink back. To add to its appeal, Dunkin's Raspberry Watermelon Refresher could be combined with green tea, lemonade, or coconut milk, making it customizable enough to please every taste bud. On top of that, Dunkin' went on to make it a part of its 2023 summer special, selling it in a medium size for only $3 for a limited time.
This cool sip was not only pretty to look at but also masterfully achieved the essence of both watermelon and raspberry flavors. Devotees describe the drink as infused with the tartness of raspberry melded with the smoothness of watermelon, making it a beautifully balanced gulp.
Though fans were hoping for a 2024 summer comeback, they were instead met with a totally different grab, the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher. And though still yummy, some fans are still longing for the zingy and sweet flavors that Dunkin' Raspberry Watermelon Refresher brought.
Dunkaccino
Out of the many Dunkin' drinks that have been discontinued, the Dunkaccino had to be one of the most beloved. There are many people who continue to express their angst with the quiet and stealthy way Dunkin' removed the Dunkaccino from the menu in 2022, and even members of our staff recount memories of that dark day.
In case you aren't familiar with it, the Dunkaccino was a masterful blend of both hot chocolate and coffee in one. Though this concoction would seem simple enough to replicate, there are some fans who insist the flavor was so unique, they simply haven't been able to find a replacement for it. Despite not quite being able to get the taste just right, some admirers of the Dunkaccino have at least offered a few suggestions to get a somewhat similar flavor. Try adding a shot or two of espresso to a normal Dunkin' hot chocolate, along with a bit of whipped cream. Though the depth might not be spot on, it might be just what you need to scratch that itch.
As for whether it will return? Dunkin' informed us in "Farewell To A Beloved Dunkin' Comfort Drink" that though the menu will continue to "evolve," there's always the chance that the Dunkaccino could make a return in the future. We suppose all those broken-hearted devotees can only sit expectantly waiting — sigh.
Cookie Dough Swirl
It's been a while since we've seen Cookie Dough Swirls gracing Dunkin' menus, but that doesn't mean fans aren't waiting expectantly. Making its appearance in 2018 along with several other "ice cream swirl" varieties like Butter Pecan and Pistachio, the Cookie Dough Swirl discontinued by Dunkin' was undoubtedly a crowd favorite. We've found multiple fans of the drink lamenting the fact that it's gone, with one user claiming to have been watching the menu for 10 years (and counting) simply awaiting its return. Some list this very flavor as the gateway to their unflinching adoration of coffee.
So, what made the Cookie Dough Swirl such a hit? According to its admirers, it tasted like cookie dough bites combined with the flavor of rich coffee. It was available in both hot and iced coffee varieties, as well as several espresso drinks like lattes, macchiatos, and a few other Dunkin' beverages.
With Cookie Dough Swirl gone at the time of publication, you may wonder what other options could serve as a potential substitution. Though we've yet to see any specific Dunkin' menu item quite like the discontinued Cookie Dough Swirl, we've seen some suggest Torani Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Syrup found on Amazon as a feasible option if you're willing to tackle making your own homemade cafe latte at home. It's worth a shot.
Coconut Milk Refreshers
Is it too much for us to ask for a sip of the good ol' days? If you're a coconut milk fan and also happen to run on Dunkin', you probably remember when the chain dropped its coconut milk refreshers from its lineup. It happened not so long ago, back in 2022, but the discontinuation of the coconut refreshers themselves weren't the only thing that sent customers reeling — the chain, apparently, also cut coconut milk from its menus for good.
Now, we'll admit that coconut milk isn't for everybody, but those who love it know how refreshing it was to be able to sub this non-dairy milk option into a fruity refresher, especially on a hot summer day. Rolled out in 2021, options like Peach Passion Fruit refresher tasted amazing with the addition of coconut milk, making the deletion of the milk itself bewildering, to say the least.
With that said, not everyone was a big fan of the coconut refreshers, with some claiming the taste to have been awful anyway. Could that be why Dunkin' chose to make the cut? Who knows. Either way, there are still fans who remain disgruntled about the discontinuation and who undoubtedly wait for its uncertain return.
Vanilla Chai Latte
Gone but never forgotten, this Dunkin' legend still lives rent-free in our memories. Dunkin' Vanilla Chai Latte used to be made with a powder mix, and fans thought it was delish. Unfortunately, this drink is no longer served the way it used to and has apparently been replaced with a syrup that avid devotees think is nowhere near as good.
The discontinuation of Dunkin' Vanilla Chai, also sometimes referred to as the Vanilla Spice, happened a few years back as of the time of publication. The now chai tea is made from syrup rather than powder and doesn't appear to be vanilla-forward like its predecessor. We did a little digging and found some patrons bemoaning the fact that the newer chai tastes nothing like the former — and actually is quite "nasty," as many customers put it. Of course, there are a few who quite like the new rendition of the drink, which goes to show how tasty a beverage really depends on the person and their taste buds. In any event, former fans of the original Vanilla Spice aren't happy — and there doesn't seem to be any sign that this fan-favorite is making a comeback any time soon.
Coffee Coolattas
Not to be confused with the regular Dunkin' Coolattas (those are still hanging around in several fun flavors), the Coffee Coolatta is one of Dunkin's many discontinued drinks, and, as it stands, it doesn't appear that fans should expect it to return any time soon. According to the then senior vice President of the company, Chris Fuqua, the Coffee Coolatta from Dunkin' was discontinued in 2017 for simply not being good enough. Even so, fans wholeheartedly disagree, with most still disgruntled with the fact that the drink was discontinued over seven years later.
According to lovers of the drink, the Coffee Coolatta tasted like coffee but with a sweet frozen twist. Dunkin' recommended its company's standard "frozen coffee" as a replacement, but some customers claim it's way too sweet. Ah, well. We suppose the company could always take a hint and bring back the Dunkin' faves that fans loved, but alas, we're going to have to go on without the coffee-flavored Coolatta in our lives — at least for now.
Cranberry Apple Refresher
If there's one thing we love in the culinary world, it's relishing the flavors that each unique season brings with it. In the case of fun fall flavors, not everyone is a PSL junkie, and if that's you, you probably take comfort knowing other totally flavorful and amazing autumnal drink options exist. And though Dunkin' offers plenty of other fall drinks to keep us entertained, fans were shocked to discover that a fall favorite, the Cranberry Apple Refresher, rolled out in 2021, had been revoked.
Dunkin' made the decision to pull the Cranberry Apple Refresher, and supporters of the drink lament its departure even to this day, with some claiming never to be able to forgive Dunkin' for such a mistake. Even so, there are at least a couple of other refresher flavors to choose from, like Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Dragonfruit, though none of these embody the crisp fall flavor that was the Dunkin' Cranberry Apple Refresher.
Banana Split Swirl
Like many of the other long-gone swirl options from Dunkin', the Banana Split Swirl is one of those drinks people are still upset about getting discontinued. Released around 2019, the Banana Split Swirl was a part of Dunkin's ice cream-flavored coffee lineup and successfully riled fans into a true tizzy. Its flavor is described as essenced with strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream, all embedded within a banana-flavored background. Devotees went gaga for the creation, only for the beverage to be discontinued seemingly by the next year.
Fans continue to dream about the discontinued drink, with many in the Reddit community wondering if there's any way to replicate its unique flavor. One user who worked at Dunkin' suggests trying Monin White Chocolate Syrup & Capella Banana Split Flavor Drops found on Amazon to emulate Dunkin' Banana Split Swirl vibes. We're not sure if it'll taste exactly the same, but, hey, if you're still dreamin' about this nostalgic ice cream-flavored grab, it might at least be worth a shot.
Smoked Vanilla
The Dunkin' Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte might have had a short stint in summer 2021, but people are still feeling the sting of its absence. Released as a part of a trio of different cold coffee drinks just in time for summer, the Smoked Vanilla flavoring from Dunkin' was unique, to say the least. Like the discontinued Dunkin' Vanilla Spice drink mentioned earlier, the Smoked Vanilla offerings had garnered quite the fan base before quietly leaving the menu after all summer sips were complete. This left people wondering where the heck it went when, in reality, the offering was only a limited-time summer option.
As for replacements for these discontinued Smoked Vanilla Dunkin' drinks, we don't know what to tell you. While there are certainly plenty of vanilla syrups and flavorings out there that you could try in your coffee at home, achieving the smokiness embodied in these Dunkin' grabs might be hard. Your best bet is to simply keep an eye on the upcoming Dunkin' menu — you never know what flavors the company has up its sleeve that might please your taste buds in a similar way.
Chocolate Stout
The Dunkin' Chocolate Stout was a daring release back in 2021 and, needless to say, is no longer a part of the Dunkin' menu. Designed to capitalize on the malty flavors of a true stout (Guinness Draught Stout, anyone?), the brew was made with cold foam and topped with hot chocolate powder to bring out the chocolatey nuances within the coffee itself. And while this drink didn't quite please all stout lovers, there were some fans who couldn't get enough. Described as achieving the perfect balance of sweet and bitter, even folks who don't love the flavor of coffee developed a thirst for this one.
Though the Dunkin' Chocolate Stout didn't contain alcohol, you should know that Dunkin' released a line of spiked iced teas and coffees in 2023. Known as "Dunkin' Spiked," you can now grab a variety of Dunkin' flavors infused with alcohol — if you're looking for that sort of thing. And though it might not quite be the same as the Dunkin' Chocolate Stout, its other flavors, like Dunkin' Spiked Mocha Coffee, might be enough to satisfy your craving if you're looking for a unique coffee and beer brew combo.
Hazelnut Swirl
Why would a larger company like Dunkin' do away with a popular coffee flavoring like hazelnut? We're not sure, and neither are the fans of the now discontinued Hazelnut Swirl flavor. Granted, Dunkin' still touts its hazelnut shot; it just isn't the same as the hazelnut swirl. In case you aren't aware, Dunkin' offers both flavored swirls and shots. According to the Dunkin' website, flavor shots are unsweetened and dairy-free, while swirls usually contain dairy and are sweetened. Fans of the former hazelnut swirl claim the hazelnut shot contains virtually no flavor, and even when graced with added cream and sugar, it still doesn't hold a candle to what once was.
We must admit, it does seem a bit baffling that Dunkin' would do away with one of the most popular coffee flavors out there when it comes to its swirl flavoring, so we're hoping there's a chance this one will make a comeback. Nevertheless, as it stands, hazelnut lovers will have to tolerate the hazelnut shot in its stead for now.
Oreo Hot Chocolate
There's nothing like a steaming mug of rich hot chocolate to brighten the winter season, but add the sweet flavor of Oreo, and you've got pure satisfaction in a cup. Back in 2016, Dunkin' found a way to make our chocolatiest dreams a reality by combining hot chocolate with Oreo cookie flavor for a dynamic duo fans still dream about in their sleep. The popular coffee chain discontinued the drink in 2022, but that doesn't mean former devotees aren't working hard to recreate the magic at home. And while we've seen some store-bought hot chocolate options featuring Oreos in the mix in times past, we think upgrading your mug of hot chocolate on your own by adding pulverized Oreos is a far better option.
Not in the mood to whip up your own Oreo coffee drink? We feel you — just don't expect there to be anything with similar flavors on the Dunkin' menu.
Peach Passion Refresher
The Peach Passion Refresher was graciously given to us alongside the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher during summer 2020. The Peach Passion Refresher made waves among people looking for a cool summer sip and quickly became a crowd-pleasing option. Unfortunately, the fun stopped around 2022, leaving a slew of upset customers in its wake.
The Peach Passion Refresher is described as having the flavor profile of a Peach Tea Snapple (which you can still find on Amazon, by the way) with a very peach-forward taste without coming off too sweet. As of yet, there is no direct substitution for it on the menu, though we've stumbled upon a couple of recommendations for how to whip it up at home. Try mixing green tea with peach juice and a bit of passion fruit purée. If it isn't quite sweet enough, try adding simple syrup to taste. It takes more work than a quick stop at Dunkin', but, hey, it gets the job done, especially when you're craving that refreshing Peach Passion flavor that's now just a distant memory.
Thin Mint flavored coffee
Yes, it's true — Dunkin' used to have a Girl Scout Thin Mint flavored coffee and, like so many of the other discontinued Dunkin' drinks on this list, it was a treasured beverage. Introduced in 2018, the Thin Mint flavored coffee was released alongside two other Girl Scout coffee flavors, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie. Around 2020, Dunkin' slyly pulled the Girl Scout flavors from its menu, leaving avid fans wondering what gives.
Of course, not everyone thought the now discontinued Thin Mint flavored coffee from Dunkin' stepped up to the plate, especially in terms of mint flavor. While the drink definitely had its fans, others were left disappointed, feeling that the chocolate stole the spotlight while the mint quietly faded into the background. Still, those who hold dear to the drink may find comfort in the fact that peppermint mocha is still offered at Dunkin' most holiday seasons as of the time of publication, and while it isn't an exact replica, it may be enough to conquer Girl Scout Thin Mint coffee cravings.
Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato
We're not sure we've heard of many chains releasing peanut butter macchiatos, but alas, Dunkin' took the risk in 2021, with most people loving this delightfully nutty flavored espresso beverage. It was released for the Halloween season, we assume as an ode to the candy-laden goodie bags the kids sport at this time. At any rate, despite being a crowd-pleasing option, Dunkin' brought back the drink in 2022 only to dump the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato in 2023.
Of course, there's currently no peanut butter flavor option for drinks at Dunkin' at the time of publication to help satisfy your peanut buttery coffee fix and thus, if it's that nutty flavor you want added to your next brew, you're kind of screwed. Even so, if you're willing to make your own coffee at home, you can check out this peanut butter coffee recipe, which will guide you through the ridiculously simple steps to achieve a rich, decadent, and delicious peanut butter-flavored brew practically for free. Enjoy!