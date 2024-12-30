Sabrina Carpenter And Dunkin' Team Up For A New Short N' Sweet Drink
The folks at Dunkin' have been working late to dream-came-true it for ya. The coffee chain is set to release Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, a collaboration with "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter, on December 31. According to the press release, "The drink delivers a perfect balance of subtly sweet brown sugar flavor notes, rich espresso, and oat milk, shakin' with ice for a delicious, frothy sip."
Shocked that the drink isn't simply straight expresso? Carpenter's baristas are, too. In August, Carpenter told Zane Lowe that her hit song made her "question ordering" espresso in front of baristas. "They're just waiting for me to say [espresso]," said Carpenter. "And I'm like: tea."
Dunkin' has more in store for Carpenter fans, too. The brand enlisted veteran music video director Dave Meyers for a "fun, buzzworthy ad" that'll launch with the drink. Fans have already gotten a taste of Meyers' work since the director collaborated with Carpenter to make the music video for the third single off her recent album, "Short n' Sweet." Just don't expect a McDonald's collaboration anytime soon: Carpenter has never eaten at the fast food chain.
Dunkin' brings more to the menu
Not a fan of the song or the drink? Dunkin' still has treats in store. The chain is releasing a $5 Meal Deal and a host of new menu additions alongside the Carpenter collaboration. It won't be slim pickin's at Dunkin' in 2025.
For just five dollars, Dunkin' customers can get two Wake-Up Wraps and a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Dunkin' notes that customers can choose "bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or meatless alongside egg and cheese in a soft flour tortilla." The chain is also bringing back favorites like the Almond Croissant and Iced Lemon Loaf. The Hash Brown Brisket Scramble will be on the Dunkin' menu, too — to the delight of our taste testers.
As for brand-new additions, Dunkin' fans can expect to see Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donuts on the menu in 2025. Try dunkin' the donut in the brand's new coffee options, Lava Cake Signature Latte and Lava Cake Signature Coffee. Both drinks come with hot and cold options.