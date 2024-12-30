Sabrina Carpenter And Dunkin' Team Up For A New Short N' Sweet Drink

The folks at Dunkin' have been working late to dream-came-true it for ya. The coffee chain is set to release Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, a collaboration with "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter, on December 31. According to the press release, "The drink delivers a perfect balance of subtly sweet brown sugar flavor notes, rich espresso, and oat milk, shakin' with ice for a delicious, frothy sip."

Shocked that the drink isn't simply straight expresso? Carpenter's baristas are, too. In August, Carpenter told Zane Lowe that her hit song made her "question ordering" espresso in front of baristas. "They're just waiting for me to say [espresso]," said Carpenter. "And I'm like: tea."

Dunkin' has more in store for Carpenter fans, too. The brand enlisted veteran music video director Dave Meyers for a "fun, buzzworthy ad" that'll launch with the drink. Fans have already gotten a taste of Meyers' work since the director collaborated with Carpenter to make the music video for the third single off her recent album, "Short n' Sweet." Just don't expect a McDonald's collaboration anytime soon: Carpenter has never eaten at the fast food chain.