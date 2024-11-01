Dunkin' Holiday Menu Review: The Brisket Scramble Is A Must, But One Item Is A Total Fail

Fall came early to coffee chains across the country, and now the holiday season is right behind it. Dunkin' has just released its Holiday Menu with four new items to ring in that seasonal cheer.

A Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, Almond Croissant, and Hash Brown Brisket Scramble were added to the menu on November 1. Plus, starting November 6, Dunkin' is reintroducing Free Donut Wednesdays. Until December 25, members of the brand's rewards program can get a free donut with any drink purchase on Wednesdays.

Other holiday menu favorites are also returning to Dunkin', including the king of Dunkin's 2022 Holiday Menu, the Cookie Butter Donut. The holiday staple Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Hot Chocolate Signature Lattes are also making a comeback. Just as quickly as retail stores start shoving aside the pumpkins in favor of snow-dusted trees, Dunkin' is ready to put the Halloween Munchkin Buckets and Potion Macchiato away. I tried all of the new items on the Holiday Menu to see which ones are worth your time.