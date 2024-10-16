Review: Dunkin's New Potion Macchiato Is Missing The Magic

Dunkin' released its new Halloween menu today, and it includes a roster of limited-time items. This includes the Potion Macchiato (espresso mixed with purple marshmallow ube flavoring and whole milk), a new Halloween Munchkins Bucket filled with 50 Halloween-themed (orange and black sprinkled) Munchkins, and a revamp of the classic Spider Donut (it's purple this year, instead of its traditional orange color).

Out of this lineup, the Potion Macchiato is the most novel, particularly because of its flavoring. That's because the ube, or purple sweet potato, adds an interesting detail to the fall-themed drink. Ube, which is originally from the Philippines, has gotten some attention in the past few years due to its marketable bright purple coloring and its delicate sweet potato flavor. Seeing this Southeast Asian ingredient incorporated at an American chain as big as Dunkin' shows just how international flavors have become the norm now — but I wanted to see if you could really taste it in something as strongly flavored as a coffee beverage. The company set me up with a sample to try, and I headed over to my local shop to see for myself.