The Iconic Fast Food Joint That Sabrina Carpenter Has Never Eaten At
Sabrina Carpenter has us begging "Please Please Please" tell us you're lying. In a YouTube video with LADbible TV, Carpenter admitted that she has never eaten McDonald's. As part of a video series called Snack Wars, Carpenter was filmed tasting and ranking comparable foods from the UK and the U.S. After lifting a silver cloche and unveiling an Egg McMuffin (why no Bacon McMuffin?) wrapped in a McDonald's paper bag, Carpenter immediately covered her mouth in shock. "I've never had McDonald's before in my whole life," she said, looking up from the tray of foreign-to-her fast food.
The production crew behind the camera let out an audible gasp — and yes, so did we. Carpenter explained herself while remaining hyper-ambiguous. She said that she has a specific goal that she has to reach before she tries McDonald's for the first time, likening it to going to Disney after a Superbowl win. "It's like once I do a certain thing, or like reach a certain thing, then I'll, like, go to celebrate," she said.
Carpenter: relatable or unattainable?
Though Carpenter's rejection of the McDonald's was brief and harmless, it rides on the coattails of celebrities spreading unrelatable eating habits. With the rise of celebrities and influencers taking on the "What I Eat in a Day" trend comes a spread in largely unreasonable diet expectations. Many eating habits broadcasted by popular personalities are ultra-clean and hyper-expensive, leading their followers to set unrealistic goals for themselves.
To promote her recent album "Short n' Sweet," Carpenter partnered with Erewhon (a Los Angeles-based grocery chain geared toward the upper echelon) and sold a fruit smoothie with the same name which cost $23. Erewhon has a reputation for being unapproachable and exclusive to the uber-rich.
Carpenter does have a down-to-earth side to her, though. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she disclosed that her favorite caffeinated morning drink is Yerba Mate, an Argentinian tea beverage that experienced exponential growth in popularity in recent years.