The Iconic Fast Food Joint That Sabrina Carpenter Has Never Eaten At

Sabrina Carpenter has us begging "Please Please Please" tell us you're lying. In a YouTube video with LADbible TV, Carpenter admitted that she has never eaten McDonald's. As part of a video series called Snack Wars, Carpenter was filmed tasting and ranking comparable foods from the UK and the U.S. After lifting a silver cloche and unveiling an Egg McMuffin (why no Bacon McMuffin?) wrapped in a McDonald's paper bag, Carpenter immediately covered her mouth in shock. "I've never had McDonald's before in my whole life," she said, looking up from the tray of foreign-to-her fast food.

The production crew behind the camera let out an audible gasp — and yes, so did we. Carpenter explained herself while remaining hyper-ambiguous. She said that she has a specific goal that she has to reach before she tries McDonald's for the first time, likening it to going to Disney after a Superbowl win. "It's like once I do a certain thing, or like reach a certain thing, then I'll, like, go to celebrate," she said.