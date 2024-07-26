Wait, Erewhon Charges How Much For Its Hot Bar?

The Whole Foods hot bar and salad bar in downtown Los Angeles are priced at a flat rate of $11.99 per pound whether you get za'atar vegetables, incredibly cheesy macaroni and cheese, sour orange chicken, or a bite of everything. Prices vary by location, but at Sprouts Market, most prepared foods range between $8 to $12 per pound, and at Safeway, the hot bar goes for about $9.99 per pound.You'd probably have a hard time spending more than $20 on a single meal at any of these stores, which makes them a steal compared to Erewhon.

Another notable feature of Erewhon's hot bar in contrast to other grocery stores is that you do not serve yourself. Instead, workers portion the food into pre-sectioned containers. This makes sense given the a la carte pricing, and is probably more sanitary. However, as an indecisive person, I appreciate the self-serve hot bars which are the standard at most grocery stores (including Whole Foods). You can create a balanced meal with bits and bobs and bites of whatever you like. It will probably look like a mess, but it will be your mess.

Erewhon's hot bar food quality certainly doesn't disappoint even with its eye-watering prices. But unless you like the idea of spending $40 on a relatively average (if very social media-friendly) meal, I'd stick with another supermarket's hot bar.

