How To Reuse Leftover Spinach And Artichoke Dip In New Dishes

With football season and the holidays about to kick off in rapid succession, at some point, you'll likely have guests over to watch a game, cozy up with a movie, or mingle over snacks and cocktails. But those hosting (we see you and appreciate you) will inevitably end up with leftovers, and that includes things like loads of spinach and artichoke dip.

The thing is, as wonderful as spinach and artichoke dip is, eating it with chips alone can get pretty monotonous. Especially if you bought in bulk. Fortunately, this dip can be reused in lots of other quick meal options that will stop you from having to eat the same thing over and over again.

Use it to give your sandwiches a bit of extra love and dollop on a generous spread. Sure, it's technically a dip, but one of the main components is mayonnaise — a quintessential sandwich ingredient. I recommend using spinach and artichoke dip with a more neutral poultry-based deli meat like chicken or turkey. Even shredded roast chicken leftovers would be a perfect filling for a sandwich like this.

Vegetarians also have plenty of room to play here. Use the dip as a landing for your favorite veggie sandwich fillings — a nice slice or two of fresh mozzarella can go a long way to giving this sandwich some more heft. But the possibilities don't end there. We've got tons of great ideas for reusing that overly ambitious quantity of spinach and artichoke dip.