Review: Popeyes' The Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu Is Scary Good

Popeyes is looking to scare up some post-Halloween business with a curious collaboration with the sequel to Blumhouse's "Five Nights At Freddy's," that 2023 horror film about a haunted Chuck E. Cheese-like pizzeria whose animatronic animals are actually possessed murders (please don't make us elaborate more.) Inspired by the movie's titular character, the fried chicken chain has launched a limited time Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu, featuring chicken tenders in a garlic parmesan rub, Cheesy Bites with a marinara dipping sauce, and a bloody-sounding (strawberry-flavored) Cupcake Cup.

It makes sense that pizza chains aren't lining up to sell tickets to this particular slasher flick. But when it comes to fast food movie tie-ins, the likes of McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King usually rule the roost. Popeyes has shied away from the spotlight of Hollywood, save for being named dropped in the Adam Sadler movie, "Little Nicky," and occasionally offering kids meal prizes that promote films like "Abominable," or "Angry Birds 2." Is Popeyes' Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu a culinary cinematic masterpiece, or is it something horrifically schlocky? To find out, the Takeout took this menu out for a taste test on day one of its release. We're ready to make like Siskel and Ebert, eat with our hands, and decide whether this meal gets a thumbs up or a thumbs down. It's showtime!

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials, and products provided by the manufacturer.