The Fast Food Chain With The Best Sauce, According To Reddit

A wise man once said that "juice is temporary, but sauce is forever." From where we stand, neither juice nor sauce will last you much longer than your average meal, but a truly great sauce does have a way of lingering in your mind. Who among us doesn't occasionally reminisce on a tasty béarnaise we once drizzled on our steak or think back to a particularly sumptuous tomato sauce that accompanied our pasta at an Italian restaurant? We even think fondly on fast food sauces — in fact, we especially think fondly on fast food sauces, from McDonald's tasty Big Mac sauce to Raising Cane's iconic, Russian dressing-adjacent dipping sauce. But what chain offers the very best condiments? According to Reddit, it's none other than Popeyes.

Two specific Popeyes sauces were singled out by Reddit. The first was the Blackened Ranch, a Cajun take on ranch dressing that's wonderful with either chicken or shrimp. The second was the Mardi Gras Mustard, a spicy-sweet concoction with a bit of horseradish to make your palate tingle. If you want to put the sauces on your home-cooked meals as well (or if Popeyes forgot to include the sauce in your order, which one user mentioned as a distinct possibility), there are no shortage of copycat recipes out there online. Not to mention that you can cut out the middleman and buy Popeyes sauces right from your local grocery store.