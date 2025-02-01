Does Anyone Know What's In Raising Cane's Iconic Sauce?

It may share a color with the goop orthodontists use to make a mold of your teeth, but Cane's Sauce is an integral part of the Raising Cane's experience. It's difficult to describe what, exactly, it tastes like — tangy, sweet, and creamy certainly all apply — but as succulent as Cane's chicken fingers may be, they just don't hit the same without a healthy dip in the pink stuff. It's enough to make the chain's devoted fans order truly grotesque quantities of Cane's sauce, including in 32-ounce containers. But what is it made of? Best as anyone can tell, it's made of ketchup, mayonnaise, and a bunch of other stuff.

The exact recipe of Cane's Sauce is a trade secret, but ketchup and mayonnaise are the two things anyone with taste buds can tell are in there. It has been compared to Russian dressing as well as Thousand Island dressing (which is not, contrary to popular belief, the same as Big Mac sauce), both of which are combinations of mayonnaise and some kind of tomato puree. But clearly it's not just that: We've all had Russian dressing on our salad before, and it didn't really taste like Cane's Sauce. So, what else is there?