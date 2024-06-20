Our Wishes Have Been Granted In The Form Of 32 Ounces Of Cane's Sauce

Raising Cane's chicken tender-based menu might be short and sweet, but one thing that sets it apart from many other fast food chains is its dipping sauce. That's because this pink-hued sauce takes an otherwise humble piece of fried boneless white meat chicken and gives it a tangy, peppery, and creamy boost that many people can't seem to get enough of.

It's one thing to be able to order a few extra dipping cups with your meal, but through the magic of social media, we've learned that you can actually order a profane amount of it all at once. In case you think I'm exaggerating, it's not a cup, nor a pint, but a whopping 32 ounces of the stuff. And rather than being given to you unceremoniously in a bunch of two-ounce dipping cups, the order comes to you in a somewhat incongruous vehicle: a 32-ounce beverage cup.

I had to see this for myself, so I visited my local Raising Cane's location and asked at the counter if I could order one. And without batting an eye, the cashier punched it into the register. $6.99 and a few minutes later (price may vary depending on location), I found myself the new proud owner of a massive cup of Raising Cane's dipping sauce. I ate my four-piece Box Combo with it, which barely put a dent in the sauce, and then I asked myself the question: What else could I do with 32 glorious ounces of Cane's Sauce?

