Our Wishes Have Been Granted In The Form Of 32 Ounces Of Cane's Sauce
Raising Cane's chicken tender-based menu might be short and sweet, but one thing that sets it apart from many other fast food chains is its dipping sauce. That's because this pink-hued sauce takes an otherwise humble piece of fried boneless white meat chicken and gives it a tangy, peppery, and creamy boost that many people can't seem to get enough of.
@raisingcanes
Did someone say extra Cane's Sauce?! #tiktoktaughtme #raisingcanes #canessauce
It's one thing to be able to order a few extra dipping cups with your meal, but through the magic of social media, we've learned that you can actually order a profane amount of it all at once. In case you think I'm exaggerating, it's not a cup, nor a pint, but a whopping 32 ounces of the stuff. And rather than being given to you unceremoniously in a bunch of two-ounce dipping cups, the order comes to you in a somewhat incongruous vehicle: a 32-ounce beverage cup.
I had to see this for myself, so I visited my local Raising Cane's location and asked at the counter if I could order one. And without batting an eye, the cashier punched it into the register. $6.99 and a few minutes later (price may vary depending on location), I found myself the new proud owner of a massive cup of Raising Cane's dipping sauce. I ate my four-piece Box Combo with it, which barely put a dent in the sauce, and then I asked myself the question: What else could I do with 32 glorious ounces of Cane's Sauce?
Try dressing your sandwiches with Cane's Sauce
When you think about it, Cane's Sauce is not unlike a secret sauce that you'd find at a burger joint. It's creamy, salty, and sweet, and because of that, it functions like ketchup and mayo in one handy condiment.
That means you can definitely use it on a burger, which I did. In fact, I ordered a burger from another restaurant (Portillo's, in case you're are all trying to guess) without any sauces on it and spooned the Cane's Sauce onto my sandwich. Just as I'd surmised, the end result was great — a burger dressed in a tried and true mayo-ketchup blend that didn't need any additional sauces.
Obviously, you don't necessarily have to go out and buy a burger. If you'd rather make your own at home and use your glorious excess of Raising Cane's dipping sauce as a spread on your homemade masterpiece, I highly endorse this endeavor. Be free. Live like the wild horse you are. I believe in you.
Use Cane's Sauce in place of ranch for pizza
Fans of ranch dressing with pizza are usually superfans of ranch dressing with pizza. I used to work in a pizzeria that had a strict no-ranch policy (we served Neapolitan-style pizza, for context), and when we told customers that we didn't have any in the restaurant, some of them actually threw temper tantrums. People love their ranch.
If you're willing to stray from the beaten path for a moment, I suggest Cane's Sauce as an alternative option for your pizza dipping desires. The massive wide-mouth 32-ounce cup makes it super easy to dip your slices if you like them drenched beyond all recognition. Be forewarned that if your pizza is still piping hot, you might lose a topping or five in the cup.
Also, for the record, I do not recommend you try doing this in your car. I did, and it was an extraordinarily risky maneuver (yes, I was parked). In retrospect, the idea of having to clean up all that Cane's Sauce in the event of the worst-case scenario sounds downright catastrophic. Thankfully, my car's upholstery came out unscathed, but in an alternate universe, a different version of me is coping with wholly preventable rage right now.
Cane's Sauce makes a great dipping sauce for veggies
As convenient as it is to apply Cane's Sauce to other fast food, 32 ounces of it is a lot, which means you'll likely have a ton of leftovers sitting in your fridge. So why not apply it to things you make and eat at home, too?
Since Raising Cane's dipping sauce makes a great condiment for dipping chicken tenders, it shouldn't come as a surprise that you can use it to dip other things — and not just pizza. It's a bit too thin for things like potato chips, but where it really shines is with veggies.
The sauce is thick enough to cling to the surface of bite-sized veggie snacks without being gloppy like bottled dressings can sometimes be, and the fact that it's tangy, salty, and sweetmakes it very versatile — everything I tried with it, from cucumbers to celery and cherry tomatoes, paired shockingly well. Think of it as Thousand Island dressing sans pickle chunks.
I have a feeling that if you use Cane's Sauce for a large veggie platter at your next social gathering, a few people will ask you for the recipe, and then you can shock and charm your guests with your clever fast food hack.
Try using Cane's Sauce in place of mayo in recipes
Though Raising Cane's dipping sauce recipe remains a closely guarded secret, it's pretty apparent that one of its ingredients is mayonnaise. A close look at its allergen warning indicates that there are egg, soy, and fish products in it. Eggs are one of the basic building blocks of mayo, which adds credence to the mayo theory.
Soy-based ingredients are so common that it is hard to ascertain where the soy is coming from just by guessing, but there's a possibility that it's in the form of soybean oil, which is a common ingredient in some mayonnaise brands (As for the fish, almost all copycat recipes I've seen for Cane's Sauce include Worcestershire sauce, of which anchovies are a key ingredient).
The inclusion of mayonnaise means you can use Raising Cane's dipping sauce in mayo-based recipes, with the added bonus that Cane's Sauce is already seasoned. This adds extra flavor to your end result with no effort on your part. That's why slipping it into things like pimento cheese is a great idea; it's an easy way to add extra background flavor. The best part about this is that we've already got the lowest-effort pimento cheese recipe in the world for you — just use Cane's Sauce in place of the mayo. Don't worry; I tested it myself, and it works great. Think of the possibilities. Raising Cane's deviled eggs, anyone?
Make salad with Cane's Sauce
Sides and snacks are one thing, but more substantial dishes can use some Raising Cane's love, too. That's why I highly recommend you use Cane's Sauce in salads. When I say salads, I don't mean a bowl of greens (though that would work fantastically), nor do I mean potato or pasta salad (which would also be delicious). I'm talking about sandwich fillings, like egg, tuna, chicken salad, or my personal recommendation, shrimp.
Shrimp and Cane's Sauce work remarkably well together, and that's because Raising Cane's dipping sauce is reminiscent of Cajun remoulade, which is mayo-based and can be seasoned with things like mustard, paprika, cayenne pepper, and occasionally, a touch of ketchup.
I whipped together an extraordinarily simple version with cooked chopped shrimp, finely minced celery, finely minced onions, finely chopped celery leaves (totally optional), and Cane's Sauce. Then I spooned it into some hot dog buns, and voila, lunch was served. It's barely any work, but since the Cane's Sauce does all the heavy lifting, it tastes like it takes some effort.
32 ounces of any sauce is a wild amount, but that doesn't mean it has to be wasted as a prop for social media. In the case of this Raising Cane's option, you can get a boatload of other uses from it, all you have to do is think beyond the Box Combo.