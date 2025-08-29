Taco Bell Rewinds To The 2000s With The Y2K Decades Menu And It's A Millennial's Dream

Welcome back to Y2K, when Paris Hilton was telling us what was hot and the millennium (and the Willennium) was upon us. Perhaps the most magical aspect of the time period, however, was the Taco Bell menu. This was a simpler time of Chili Cheese Burritos, 7-Layer Burritos, and a brand new kind of super taco, the Double Decker Taco. And as a millennial child, the menu would wind up being formative to my Taco Bell opinions possibly forever.

Well, dreams are about to come true, because this fall, Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorites with its new Y2K Decades Menu, featuring five beloved menu items of the 2000s era. In addition to these returning menu items, Taco Bell will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Crunchwrap Supreme with a new Discovery Luxe Cravings Box for $9 — luxe, indeed. It also comes with something called a "Crunchkin," which is described as "Taco Bell's first digital pet companion that grows as fans purchase Y2K menu items."

This begs the question, however ... How good actually were these items? Were they as amazing as we remember, or were we just ... kids? Do these former Taco Bell bestsellers stand the test of time and taste buds 20+ years later, or are they only delicious in our memories? I was about to find out at Taco Bell's Throwback Y2K Bash to kick off the new menu, and share my data with you, preparing us all for what will either be a wonderful walk down memory lane — or something best left in the past.

Oh, and all of these menu items (not including the Discovery Luxe Cravings Box) are priced at under $3. Why is Taco Bell so cheap? There are reasons, but it's nice to know you can always count on Taco Bell to save money no matter what. Now, let's hop in a time machine and go back to the 2000s, hm?