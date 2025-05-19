You Can Make Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supremes For The Whole Family (For Just $15)

Affordable weeknight family dinners are easy to prep thanks to a former Taco Bell employee. TikTok user Dollar Tree Dinners shares how she creates fan favorites from the menu and shows viewers how to assemble them at home. Recently, she shared her recipe and step-by-step instructions for recreating Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme for less than $3 — roughly half the price of Taco Bell's version.

@dollartreedinners I'm a former Taco Bell employee, and I'm showing you how to recreate your favorite menu items at home. This week, we're making the iconic Crunchwrap Supreme. It's a little extra work, but you'll get at least six for what it costs to buy two at the drive-thru—and you can load them up however you want. Homemade Crunchwrap Supreme (Taco Bell Dupe) Makes: 6 Crunchwraps Total Estimated Cost: ~$15.00 Cost Per Crunchwrap: ~$2.50 (compared to $5+ at Taco Bell) 1 lb ground beef – $4.00 1 packet taco seasoning (or homemade) – $0.50 6 Old El Paso Grande 12" tortillas – $3.50 6 tostada shells – $2.00 1 cup nacho cheese sauce (Dollar Tree or Fritos dip) – $1.25-$3.00 1 cup sour cream – $1.00 1 cup shredded lettuce – $0.75 1–2 diced tomatoes – $1.00 Instructions: Warm your tortillas: The 12" tortillas are oversized and may not fit in your pan—just rotate them gently to warm. Assemble: In the center of each tortilla, add a scoop of taco meat and a spoonful of nacho cheese. Place a tostada shell on top, press gently, and give it a twist to spread the fillings. Layer with sour cream, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Fold: Starting at one edge, fold the tortilla up and over the center, then continue folding around in a circular motion until it's sealed. Toast: Place the folded side down in a dry skillet over medium heat. Toast until golden, then flip and toast the other side. Serve: Slice in half or enjoy as-is!

This recipe makes six Crunchwraps for about $15, which could leave you with leftovers, depending on the number of people in your family. The biggest tip is to use 12-inch grande tortillas from Old El Paso. Unlike other tortilla brands, the brand's grande tortilla is the only one that's big enough to fold over and keep all of the ingredients tucked inside the Crunchwrap while it crisps in your skillet. Another important step involves twisting the tostada slightly as you place it on top of the meat and cheese sauce, to ensure the flavors are evenly distributed. Besides those two things, everything else is customizable. Take this opportunity to create your own Crunchwrap masterpiece (or you could cheat and order the DIY Taco Bell Crunchwrap kit).