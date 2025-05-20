Taco Bell's Chili Cheese Burrito Used To Have A Different (And Vulgar) Name

Taco Bell's chili cheese burrito is a simple wrap of chili (not to be confused with Taco Bell's infamous seasoned beef) and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. It was originally added to the menu in 1990, but isn't part of Taco Bell's core menu any longer, which is why your nearest location might not serve them. If you ever meet a superfan of these things, sometimes you'll hear them referred to as "Chilitos," since that's what Taco Bell originally used to call them.

That being said, as harmless as the word "Chilito" might seem (it means "little chili" in Spanish), the fast food chain eventually renamed the item to just a straightforward "chili cheese burrito." Some people believe that the company changed the name because the word "chilito" can be used as slang to describe a particular body part that many people don't reference in public, and which I'll leave to your imagination, but will simply note the shape of a little chili pepper.

Taco Bell has never officially addressed this situation, so whether or not this is why the name change occurred is up for debate. But slang meaning or not, a lot of people still affectionately call it the Chilito, so the legacy of its original name lives on.