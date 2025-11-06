Review: Dunkin's Wicked Drinks Cast A Spell On Us
As a former theater kid and life-long musical lover, I was one of those moviegoers that went through an entire pocket of tissues with the release of the first "Wicked" movie in 2024. It wouldn't be overstating it to say that "Defying Gravity" sent goosebumps through my entire body and felt like a sort of awakening. So, I'm all in for another season of Wicked mania with the release of "Wicked: For Good," the conclusion of this epic story.
A wave of brands helped advertise the first movie, like those "Wicked" Stanley cups that had Target shoppers lining up. A year later, Dunkin', like General Mills' movie-inspired cereal, is getting in on that "Wicked" excitement with two limited-time drinks.
Being a "Wicked" fan, I was eager to sit down and try these offerings to see if they were any better than Starbucks' attempt to cast a magical spell with Wicked drinks in 2024. On the surface, it seemed Dunkin' took inspiration from the green and pink colors in the same way Starbucks did, so I was more than a little surprised by my sips of these drinks.
Availability and pricing
Though it's unclear exactly how long these "Wicked" drinks will be around, I would say it's safe to assume these are not permanent additions to the menu and will likely join the ranks of those Dunkin' drinks that were sadly discontinued. Instead, they appear to be part of the marketing blitz to draw attention to the November 21 premiere of "Wicked: For Good." While the first movie in this two-part journey came out in 2024, part two comes out in November 2025, which is why you're suddenly seeing your favorite brands celebrating this wickedly fabulous duo.
These drinks were released on November 5, the same day as Dunkin's holiday menu release. The drinks each come in sizes small, medium, and large. Elphaba's honorary drink, the Wicked Green Matcha, runs $5.99, $6.49, and $6.99. Glinda's bubbly and bright Wicked Pink Refresher has a $4.69, $4.99, and $5.29 pricing structure.
Nutritional information and ingredients
At the time of writing, Dunkin' hadn't fully updated its nutritional information for the Wicked drinks, but I was able to snag calorie counts via the app. For a small, medium, and large Wicked Green Matcha, you're looking at 240, 370, and 490 calories, respectively. Glinda's drink is a little lighter, with the Wicked Pink Refresher having a complementary 90, 130, and 170 calories.
In terms of ingredients, for each drink, Dunkin' took an item currently on the standard menu and dressed it up just enough to be extra special. The Wicked Green Matcha, to not be overly sweet, uses both unsweetened flavors of toasted almond and the sweetened flavor of brown sugar syrup. Its pink counterpart, similarly, uses the unsweetened flavor of blueberry, added with strawberry dragonfruit Refreshers to achieve its flavor profile.
Wicked Pink Refresher
Glinda is nothing if not sparkly and pink. As if straight from her shiny bubble, I tried the Wicked Pink Refresher. This one is, as you might imagine, devoted to the "good" witch herself, shimmering in all of its pink glory. It fits right in with Glinda's personality and features strawberry, dragonfruit, and blueberry flavors. The refresher is made with sparkling water, strawberry dragonfruit Refresher, and blueberry flavoring. Even while other Refreshers more often have the choice of which liquid you'd like to add, to keep that pink color true, sparkling water is the obvious pick.
One sip and I felt completely swept up in this Glinda-inspired drink. The bubbly sparkling water so perfectly captures Glinda's personality, and the coloring just couldn't be any more perfect. Like Glinda, it's sweet as can be, reminding me of some kind of melted strawberry candy. Though I'm not typically a fan of drinks made with sparkling water, this one won me over, no spell or curse needed. It was a far cry from the Dunkin' Refreshers I've previously found over sugared and under flavored.
Wicked Green Matcha
What goes better with green than pink? To my eye, not much, and as someone completely obsessed with the Elphaba and Glinda story, trying a matcha seemingly made for the "wicked" witch was at the very top of my priorities on release day. While Glinda's drink leans more into fruity flavors, the Wicked Green Matcha has the earthiness of matcha paired with brown sugar sweetener and toasted almond flavoring. For an ultra-creamy drink, it also gets whole milk as the milk of choice.
Matcha has been growing on me for a long time, so I love a drink that has flavors that can move through all that matcha to achieve a drink that doesn't just taste like leaves. The earthiness gets nice and toned down without disappearing entirely. The almond and brown sugar don't totally combine into a witch's brew of ambiguity, so you still get those separate flavors all while tasting reasonably sweet. The drink is simultaneously warm and bright, just as Elphaba is seemingly at war with who she is and who the world wants her to be.
Verdict: Is the Dunkin' collab wickedly tasty?
Admittedly, one of my favorite parts of this collaboration is the end credits scene Dunkin' released on YouTube starring Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) sharing that Oz runs on Dunkin', though these drinks are a close second. My recommendation: Follow the yellow brick road right on over to Dunkin' for two sweet drinks that'll have you feeling like you're dancing through your morning routine. I didn't expect to love both, but the flavors work so well, I'm struggling to decide which one I like more.
I'm a big fan of any matcha drink that makes it more appealing to the masses, and the Wicked Green Matcha achieves this rather difficult balance. The Wicked Pink Refresher is a creative concoction of flavors that work very well together. The development of these two drinks certainly kept in mind the personalities of these two beloved witches, and make for the perfect pre-movie drink. One last note: Order over the app to avoid making the biggest mistakes people make when ordering at Dunkin', and know exactly what goes in your drink for the best experience.