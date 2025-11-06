Review: Dunkin's Wicked Drinks Cast A Spell On Us

As a former theater kid and life-long musical lover, I was one of those moviegoers that went through an entire pocket of tissues with the release of the first "Wicked" movie in 2024. It wouldn't be overstating it to say that "Defying Gravity" sent goosebumps through my entire body and felt like a sort of awakening. So, I'm all in for another season of Wicked mania with the release of "Wicked: For Good," the conclusion of this epic story.

A wave of brands helped advertise the first movie, like those "Wicked" Stanley cups that had Target shoppers lining up. A year later, Dunkin', like General Mills' movie-inspired cereal, is getting in on that "Wicked" excitement with two limited-time drinks.

Being a "Wicked" fan, I was eager to sit down and try these offerings to see if they were any better than Starbucks' attempt to cast a magical spell with Wicked drinks in 2024. On the surface, it seemed Dunkin' took inspiration from the green and pink colors in the same way Starbucks did, so I was more than a little surprised by my sips of these drinks.