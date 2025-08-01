New Dunkin' Refreshers Are Over Sugared And Under Flavored

The newest additions to the lineup are the Golden Hour Refresher and the Blueberry Breeze Refresher. Named for the time of day when the world seems to bathe in rich, amber sunlight, the aptly named Golden Hour Refresher is a combination of the Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple Refreshers juices mixed with lemonade. For something more airy, the Blueberry Breeze Refresher mixes together green tea and Blueberry Breeze concentrate. Like pretty much all options at America's favorite donut shop, these Dunkin' Refreshers are highly customizable, so you could swap that lemonade or tea with pretty much any liquid you want, like water or even oat milk.

When I first ordered these drinks, the staff at this Dunkin' had no idea what I was referring to. In fact, it took me sheepishly gesturing to the menu for them to see what I meant, though I ordered them by name. I was wholly unprepared for them to ask which liquid I wanted with each drink and only found my answer when I looked up the default drink in the app. If these are drinks you'd like to try, learn from my experience and understand what is in these drinks in case you need to help guide the staff. Not knowing exactly what's in your drink may very well be one of the biggest mistakes you can make when ordering at Dunkin'.