Dunkin's New Summer 2025 Menu Review: From Sweet To Savory, This Lineup Doesn't Disappoint
They say America runs on Dunkin', and as a girl who grew up on the East Coast, I can tell you that's absolutely true. One of my favorite things about living in Massachusetts was seeing competing Dunks across the street from each other. You can never have too many store fronts, amiright? And honestly, is there anything more New England? Well, maybe the Dunks summer 2025 menu items.
If you're in the know, you've probably already made your way to Dunks this morning to try out its new summer 2025 food and drink lineup. I know I did! I tried the entire menu to give you a first-hand review. From breakfast options to frozen coffees, I tried them all to see which items you should enjoy before they leave the menu with that summer heat and which options simply didn't make the cut. It's time to see if any of this year's contenders win a permanent spot in this masshole's heart. Let's get at it!
Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap
People can say what they wants about a Dunks breakfast, but I love the Wake-Up Wraps. I was super excited to try the summer option: Chipotle Hash Brown. This one features crispy hash browns, egg, melted American cheese, the brand's all-new chipotle aioli, and a choice of bacon or sausage wrapped in a tortilla. I went for the bacon.
This food item was my favorite from the entire summer 2025 menu list. It was a delicious combination of ingredients, with the melted cheese, crunchy hash browns, and that epic chipotle sauce. Every item was cooked to perfection and tasted great. I will say, that chipotle aioli wasn't spread on too evenly, so I got all the heat in my last two bites, but those bites were filled with heat, flavor, and satisfaction.
Be that as it may, the flavors and texture were all on point. No negative notes here!
Braided Apple Pie
Next up is Dunkin's new Braided Apple Pie. This hand-held pastry is filled with baked apples and wrapped in a braided dough. Did I mention it's also sprinkled with sugar? Perfection.
Honestly, this is an item I would never buy, as I don't get a lot of cravings for apple pastries, especially at Dunkin'. But my taste tests always flip my perspectives upside, as the new Braided Apple Pie was really good! The best part? They warm this one up, and man, did that make all the difference. Maybe even try it with one of Dunkin's summer 2025 ice cream coffee drinks.
While the dough was flaky on the outside and soft on the inside, it didn't have a lot of flavor. However, the apple filling did, and it was perfect. It wasn't too sweet, and there were actual pieces of apple within each bite. This one shocked me, so I highly recommend you give it a try. There are a lot of positive aspects to the Braided Apple Pie that will make your morning or afternoon snack time a joy.
Star Spangled Donut
While Dunkin's menu has grown leaps and bounds over the years, the brand is still known for the donuts. Throughout summer 2025, you can enjoy a Star Spangled Donut. This one is — you guessed it — star-shaped and filled with vanilla-flavored buttercreme. It's topped with blue icing, along with red, white, and blue sprinkles. How patriotic.
Before I can mention taste, we have to talk about the shape. As you can see, this looks like a Temu star. It was a little disappointing, along with the seemingly purple sprinkles and lack of red color within the design, but let's be real — does it really matter? Not after you take a bite.
While I figured this donut would taste just like the rest, the Star Spangled Donut surprised me. The donut itself tasted like fried dough, it was soft, and it was delicious. However, the inner filling was creamy and thick and deliciously sugary; it was definitely the star of the show — pun intended. While there was a lot of filling that filled me up quick, every single bite was heaven.
Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher
The first drink I tried today out of the summer 2025 lineup was Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher. I'll be honest; I had to Google who Sabrina is, and I'm still unsure. #eldermillenniallife. In any case, her signature Dunks drink is crafted with strawberry flavor and oatmilk, topped with velvety cold foam. It sounded pretty good, so I was eager to try it.
The excitement stopped with the first sip. This was a hard no all around. The strawberry tasted very artificial, almost like that Squeeze Pop candy from the '90s or even a fluoride treatment from the dentist. Mix that flavor with oat milk, and you have something that tastes like Strawberry Nesquik in the worst way possible.
Sorry, Sabrina. This one wasn't for me, and honestly, I'm not sure who it is for. If you like sugar, artificial strawberry, and you're a lover of flavored milks, maybe this one is for you. As for me, I am passing on this one — forever.
Cookie Dough Frozen Coffee
So far, I was pretty impressed with the Dunkin' 2025 summer menu, but I had some biases going into the taste test. While the other options were good, I was most excited to try Dunk's new line of ice cream-inspired frozen coffees. There are three new flavors to choose from, and they all come topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and crunchy waffle cone pieces. Yum!
First up: Cookie Dough. I hate when the flavor I am most excited to try lets me down. While it didn't taste bad, it definitely didn't taste like Cookie dough in any way, shape, or form. The only thing I could taste was sugar and some coffee notes on the back end of the sip.
I won't slam this one completely because I love an iced mocha, and those are the vibes I got from this drink. If you like chocolate, you might enjoy this frozen coffee, but don't try the crunchy waffle cone pieces on top. They are neither crunchy nor taste like waffle cone. Soggy cardboard is more like it. Yikes.
Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Coffee
Next up in the frozen coffee lineup is Mint Chocolate Chip. I have to say, this was the best drink on the list — by far! Dare I say I'll order this one again?
What I liked most about this one was the balance of flavors. It tasted like a coffee drink. There was definitely more coffee flavor than mint, but it was balanced so well. The mint slowly crept into the profile and cooled out the sip in a way that was pretty cool — no pun intended, but I'll take it.
For actual coffee lovers, you have to try this one. It's not super sweet and loaded with sugar like some of the other drinks on the menu. It's a perfect summer drink with that refreshing mint flavor. With a solid balance of textures and flavors, this one is a win.
Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee
Last up for the summer 2025 drinks is the Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee. This is definitely something I'd never typically order, but it was a pretty decent sip overall.
The best part of this drink was the texture. The sip was creamy, silky, and smooth, more so than the other flavors. The flavor profile was good, too, but it didn't taste as advertised. Instead of butter pecan, there was a deeper hazelnut vibe here. The other downside was the lack of coffee taste. This one was nut-forward, but at least I wasn't berated by sugar. You won't find a sugar-forward or chocolate-forward drink here, and I think it's important to have that balance on any coffee menu.
Overall, the Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee wasn't bad; it stands out and holds its own vibe. It definitely had its merits, but it's not one I'd personally reach for. If you love a good flavored drink but don't necessarily like the taste of coffee, this one might be for you. Maybe order this one with the Butter Pecan donut?
Final thoughts on Dunkin's new Summer 2025 menu
Overall, I am honestly impressed by Dunkin's 2025 summer menu items. While the drinks weren't a knock out, the food definitely was. From sweet to savory, Dunks has really stepped up their food game, especially with that new Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap. The flavors, textures, and satisfaction were all there. I'd even grab that donut or hand pastry again in my travels.
For drinks, I typically stick with tea and the occasional espresso. I know, I know — my Massachusetts background is screaming at this, but hey — I do drink iced beverages year-round. The Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Coffee is a great summer option, offering a cool, sweet, and refreshing treat that doesn't overwhelm the palate while offering a caffeine kick. The rest — meh.
My final verdict: Get to Dunks and try one, if not all, of their summer menu items. I know you'll find something you love!