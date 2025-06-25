Dunkin's New Summer 2025 Menu Review: From Sweet To Savory, This Lineup Doesn't Disappoint

They say America runs on Dunkin', and as a girl who grew up on the East Coast, I can tell you that's absolutely true. One of my favorite things about living in Massachusetts was seeing competing Dunks across the street from each other. You can never have too many store fronts, amiright? And honestly, is there anything more New England? Well, maybe the Dunks summer 2025 menu items.

If you're in the know, you've probably already made your way to Dunks this morning to try out its new summer 2025 food and drink lineup. I know I did! I tried the entire menu to give you a first-hand review. From breakfast options to frozen coffees, I tried them all to see which items you should enjoy before they leave the menu with that summer heat and which options simply didn't make the cut. It's time to see if any of this year's contenders win a permanent spot in this masshole's heart. Let's get at it!