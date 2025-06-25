The Ice Cream Flavors You Can Sip In Dunkin's Brand New Frozen Coffee Trio

Anyone looking to start their day at the chain that keeps America running will be excited to see the latest morning wrap to grace the menu. The Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap features eggs, crunchy hash browns, gooey American cheese, and chipotle aioli sauce wrapped in a tortilla. Customers will also have a choice of bacon or sausage to include in the wrap and amp up the umami.

But, for many, it isn't a trip to Dunkin' unless you're catering to your sweet tooth. Starting June 25, the chain's iconic MUNCHKINS will be available by the bucket. Those meeting up with friends after grabbing coffee will be everyone's favorite person when they arrive with the limited-edition reusable beach bucket housing 50 of the classic treats. Plus, people gearing up for the Fourth of July can grab Dunkin's star-shaped Star Spangled Donuts filled with vanilla-flavored buttercream and topped with red and blue icing, along with blue and white sprinkles (or jimmies for all those Bostonians out there). Dunkin' doesn't do donut birthday cakes, but when it comes to America's birthday, nothing celebrates the good old U. S. of A. like apple pie. And, for that, Dunkin' is doubling down by offering a handheld Braided Apple Pie dusted with sugar.

Dunkin' will also be encouraging folks to save some dough when ordering these latest edition goodies. The $5 Meal Deal gets customers two Wake-Up Wraps as well as a medium hot or iced coffee. The new Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap can be included in the deal, but don't sleep on these special edition menu additions. They may end up being sadly discontinued like Dunkin' drinks of the past, before you know it.