The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Ordering At Dunkin'

Dunkin', or Dunkin' Donuts as it was originally called before it began dropping donuts from its name in 2018, is the largest coffee and donuts chain in the U.S. And if you are from New England (like us), it is also a way of life. In fact, during our college years, we estimate that we were easily 44% Dunkin' coffee, by volume. We couldn't imagine starting the day without our own personal vat of Dunkin' coffee and a chocolate frosted donut, and we miss theituna-fish sandwiches more than many of our relatives.

In fact, Dunkin' is such a huge part of so many people's lives that you can find multiple Reddit threads and Facebook groups where Dunkin' employees and customers come together to discuss new deals and recipes — and also to argue over which one is the best munchkin. Did you know you can buy them on skewers, now? Wild! Heck, the Facebook group Dunkin' World even has over 456,000 members! So if you're wondering what advice those dedicated fans (and us) have to offer to improve your Dunkin' experience, read on. Oh, and if you're just looking for advice on how to order coffee as a total beginner, we've got that covered, too.