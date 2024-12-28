The Dunkin' Donuts Order That Tastes Like Sipping On A Blueberry Cobbler
If you love warm blueberry cobbler fresh out of the oven, there's a secret Dunkin' Donuts drink that could be your new daily go-to. Thanks to TikTok creator @kristenalk, who shared her creative coffee order with the world, we now know there's a way to transform your morning pick-me-up into a blueberry cobbler-inspired treat.
This unique drink captures the flavors of freshly baked blueberries and buttery crust in iced coffee form (although you can order it hot as well), offering a refreshing twist on your morning joe that's both energizing and delicious. Although this coffee idea was originally featured as a Dunkin' members' exclusive on their app, there's no need to worry. It's an easy beverage to recreate and order at the window with just a few fun customizations.
How to order the blueberry cobbler drink from Dunkin' Donuts
To create this dessert-like coffee experience, start by selecting your favorite iced coffee or cold brew base. For that signature blueberry cobbler taste, ask for two blueberry flavor shots — these are sugar-free, so they add fruity flavor without extra sweetness. Then, to bring out the "cobbler" essence, add two butter pecan swirls for a nutty richness. Finally, finish it off with two creamers to balance out the flavors with a smooth texture. Want to make it feel even more like dessert? Add whipped cream on top for a little extra indulgence.
For a true coffee experience, take a moment to appreciate how this mix of flavors brings out the best of Dunkin's menu. This creation is perfect for anyone looking to turn their morning coffee into something as comforting and satisfying as a slice of blueberry cobbler. Coffee already has remarkable effects on mood and mental alertness, but it's also the perfect canvas for creativity. For coffee enthusiasts, trying unique flavors like this blueberry cobbler concoction offers a way to explore and enjoy coffee in a new light. You could even try a version of this order with your homebrew coffee.