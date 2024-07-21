What Does It Mean For A Starbucks Drink To Be 'Handcrafted'?

If you've been the target of Starbucks ads before, you might have noticed them touting the handcrafted drinks on the menu. Starbucks, officially the second-largest restaurant chain in the world behind McDonald's, is known for its tasty snacks. But it's the cafe's often-decadent beverages that made up over 60% of its revenue in 2023, and of that, over three-quarters were (and continue to be) the handcrafted variety. All this begs the question: What does handcrafted mean at Starbucks?

Handcrafted, simply put, means the barista made the beverage by hand. It's Starbucks' way of telling its customers that its drinks are both personalized and made-to-order — not pre-assembled and left sitting around waiting for someone to buy them. That's why Starbucks can offer so many customizations to its beverages; whether you order your vanilla latte skinny or your Frappuccino with coconut milk, someone is making your drink to order.

Baristas are specially trained in creating the drinks, and it can take them up to two months or more to really hone their drink-making skills. They have to learn the composition of each handcrafted beverage, as well as the proper techniques, and they typically receive a lot of their training on the job.

