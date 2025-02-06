Dunkin's Rumored Spring Menu Is Jam-Packed With New And Returning Treats
While we enjoy Dunkin's revival of two fan-favorite donuts as part of its ongoing Valentine's Day menu, the beloved donut and coffee chain has a big season ahead of itself for Spring 2025. According to food blogger @Markie_Devo on Instagram, several unique items will appear on the Dunkin' menu in the coming months, with the first batch of arrivals expected on March 5, and the second batch likely to become available nationwide on April 2.
Now, while our favorite discontinued Dunkin' coffee flavor, hazelnut swirl, is not slated to make a comeback this season, one drink that is speculated to return on March 5 is the delicious Dunkalatte. The Dunkalatte, which can be ordered either hot or cold and includes espresso, coffee milk, and coffee extract, was immensely popular during its first run back in 2024, making its return a relief for those who missed the beverage. Additionally, the Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffers and the Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Snackin' Bacon will also return on March 5, when they'll be joined by a brand new addition to the Dunkin' menu, the Ham & Cheese Pretzel Sliders.
What is on the second half of Dunkin's Spring Menu?
In addition to the items slated to roll out on March 5, the April 2 menu will feature several donut-focused options that also tie in to the Easter holiday later that month. The three new Easter-themed items are a pink and blue Cotton Candy Specialty Donut, Blueberry Sprinkled Munchkins, and the special edition Spring Munchkins Buckets. Each of the new items is likely to be a fan favorite, especially the Spring Munchkins Buckets, which resemble the Halloween Munchkins Buckets that were a massively popular aspect of the chain's (admittedly underwhelming) Halloween 2024 menu.
Beyond these specialty items, Dunkin' is also expected to extend the $6 Meal Deal into the spring. Like other versions of the Meal Deal, the springtime version will consist of any medium hot or iced coffee, a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant, and Hash Browns for the low price of, you guessed it, $6.00. Needless to say, this spring is looking like it'll be a great time to be a Dunkin' fan in the United States.