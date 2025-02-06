Dunkin's Rumored Spring Menu Is Jam-Packed With New And Returning Treats

While we enjoy Dunkin's revival of two fan-favorite donuts as part of its ongoing Valentine's Day menu, the beloved donut and coffee chain has a big season ahead of itself for Spring 2025. According to food blogger @Markie_Devo on Instagram, several unique items will appear on the Dunkin' menu in the coming months, with the first batch of arrivals expected on March 5, and the second batch likely to become available nationwide on April 2.

Now, while our favorite discontinued Dunkin' coffee flavor, hazelnut swirl, is not slated to make a comeback this season, one drink that is speculated to return on March 5 is the delicious Dunkalatte. The Dunkalatte, which can be ordered either hot or cold and includes espresso, coffee milk, and coffee extract, was immensely popular during its first run back in 2024, making its return a relief for those who missed the beverage. Additionally, the Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffers and the Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Snackin' Bacon will also return on March 5, when they'll be joined by a brand new addition to the Dunkin' menu, the Ham & Cheese Pretzel Sliders.