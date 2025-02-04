The Discontinued Dunkin' Coffee Flavor We Wish Would Make A Comeback

If there are just two things that Dunkin' will be remembered for in 50 years, it'll be the wacky partnership with Ben Affleck after a paparazzi photo of him holding a cup of Dunkin' coffee went viral and the chain's ever-changing coffee menu. Dunkin, which also changed its name from Dunkin Donuts to just Dunkin' in 2018, is constantly on the hunt for new flavors and collaborations with celebrities. With all that fabulous change, it also means that Dunkin' regularly discontinues menu items, which fans aren't always happy about. None broke hearts more than the premature retirement of the beloved Hazelnut Swirl.

Dunkin' groupies were shocked and outraged in 2022 when the chain unceremoniously discontinued the Hazelnut Swirl coffee. There was never an official announcement explaining the swirl's sudden departure and customers didn't hesitate to voice their disappointment with the unprompted decision. One user on Reddit described it as the "worst decision the company made," while another said they "had an identity crisis and deleted the app" after Hazelnut Swirl was removed. Even though the hazelnut flavor was a popular swirl, the sweet addition has yet to make a comeback.