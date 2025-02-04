The Discontinued Dunkin' Coffee Flavor We Wish Would Make A Comeback
If there are just two things that Dunkin' will be remembered for in 50 years, it'll be the wacky partnership with Ben Affleck after a paparazzi photo of him holding a cup of Dunkin' coffee went viral and the chain's ever-changing coffee menu. Dunkin, which also changed its name from Dunkin Donuts to just Dunkin' in 2018, is constantly on the hunt for new flavors and collaborations with celebrities. With all that fabulous change, it also means that Dunkin' regularly discontinues menu items, which fans aren't always happy about. None broke hearts more than the premature retirement of the beloved Hazelnut Swirl.
Dunkin' groupies were shocked and outraged in 2022 when the chain unceremoniously discontinued the Hazelnut Swirl coffee. There was never an official announcement explaining the swirl's sudden departure and customers didn't hesitate to voice their disappointment with the unprompted decision. One user on Reddit described it as the "worst decision the company made," while another said they "had an identity crisis and deleted the app" after Hazelnut Swirl was removed. Even though the hazelnut flavor was a popular swirl, the sweet addition has yet to make a comeback.
Why did Dunkin' discontinue Hazelnut Swirl?
Dunkin' introduced hazelnut as a swirl in 2014 alongside its French vanilla swirl. This was the chain's first attempt at flavor "swirls," rather than the standard flavor "shots." Swirls are thicker, a mixture of flavoring and milk, and customers responded well to the new coffee enhancement. So, why was Hazelnut Swirl ultimately nixed just eight short years later? Speculators theorize that the pandemic is to blame, with rising costs of hazelnut, ingredient shortages, and Dunkin's pre-existing goal of streamlining the large menu.
Despite the last three years with no Hazelnut Swirl in sight, Dunkin' fans shouldn't give up hope quite yet. Businesses are finally beginning to even out from the negative economic effects of the pandemic, so if hazelnut prices reach a more stabilized level, there's a chance that Dunkin will revive the flavor swirl. There are even petitions online where fans have voiced their demand for the Hazelnut Swirl resurrection and other enthusiasts recommend calling the Dunkin' corporate office to voice a request. We can only hope that the days of Hazelnut Swirl are in our near future.