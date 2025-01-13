How To Order Coffee As A Total Beginner

As a kid, I used to watch "Gilmore Girls" and think, "I need to try Luke's coffee." Little did I know, the actress playing Rory wasn't actually drinking coffee — she was sipping soda. But that planted the seed, and by high school, I was a full-blown coffee addict. What started as a cup in the morning quickly turned into an anytime pick-me-up. As my consumption increased, I soon realized that coffee wasn't just brewed in a pot. Rather, there were endless ways to drink coffee, from espresso shots to milky coffees sweetened with fancy flavorings. This curiosity led me to work as a barista, where I met coffee lovers and coffee skeptics alike.

Coffee can be overwhelming at first. Much like wine, it's easy to get lost in the jargon — do you like it bitter or smooth? Which milk should you use? But here's the thing: Coffee doesn't have to be intimidating. Start simple with a drink that contains espresso and milk; that'll give you the coffee flavor without tasting overwhelmingly bitter.

For beginners, a vanilla latte is a great choice as it's sweet and smooth. The vanilla syrup adds a touch of sweetness, but it is actually the milk that balances out the bold coffee flavor thanks to its fats and proteins. If you're barista gets it right, this drink will give you a wonderfully smooth introduction to the world of coffee.