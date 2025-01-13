How To Order Coffee As A Total Beginner
As a kid, I used to watch "Gilmore Girls" and think, "I need to try Luke's coffee." Little did I know, the actress playing Rory wasn't actually drinking coffee — she was sipping soda. But that planted the seed, and by high school, I was a full-blown coffee addict. What started as a cup in the morning quickly turned into an anytime pick-me-up. As my consumption increased, I soon realized that coffee wasn't just brewed in a pot. Rather, there were endless ways to drink coffee, from espresso shots to milky coffees sweetened with fancy flavorings. This curiosity led me to work as a barista, where I met coffee lovers and coffee skeptics alike.
Coffee can be overwhelming at first. Much like wine, it's easy to get lost in the jargon — do you like it bitter or smooth? Which milk should you use? But here's the thing: Coffee doesn't have to be intimidating. Start simple with a drink that contains espresso and milk; that'll give you the coffee flavor without tasting overwhelmingly bitter.
For beginners, a vanilla latte is a great choice as it's sweet and smooth. The vanilla syrup adds a touch of sweetness, but it is actually the milk that balances out the bold coffee flavor thanks to its fats and proteins. If you're barista gets it right, this drink will give you a wonderfully smooth introduction to the world of coffee.
What is espresso?
Espresso is basically supercharged coffee. In other words, it's a concentrated shot made by forcing hot water through well-packed, finely ground coffee beans. The result? A small, short drink with an intense burst of coffee flavor. That's why espresso is the base for so many coffee drinks like lattes, cappuccinos, and americanos.
Now, if you're looking for the best value and flavor when drinking espresso-based drinks, go for a light roast. Light roasts are often more subtle in flavor, with a quieter, smoother taste. Dark roasts, on the other hand, are bolder, richer, and darker. Large chains prefer to use dark roasts as this process can be used to mask the flavor of cheaper beans. So, my advice is to stick to local cafés. As an added bonus, many times local coffee shops source from local roasters, meaning you get very fresh beans. Freshness matters because once beans are roasted and exposed to air, they start to lose their flavor. So, don't be afraid to get technical. Ask your barista about the roast options and whether the beans are from local roasters, just maybe not during the morning rush.
What if you want it iced?
When it comes to iced coffee drinks, the key difference is in how they're made. If you're just getting into iced coffee, you might want to start with the classic iced coffee, a drink that's popular all year round. This is simply hot coffee that has been cooled down quickly by pouring it over ice. On the other hand, cold brew is made by steeping coffee grounds slowly in room temperature or cold water for 18 to 24 hours. Cold brew tends to be smoother and less bitter. However, the nitro cold brew, infused with nitrogen, puts a twist on traditional cold brew, by giving it a creamy texture and a bold, slightly acidic flavor.
Pro tip for if you're making an iced coffee at home: Try making coffee ice cubes, as it helps your drink stay cold without watering it down. When ordering coffee from a café remember that most coffee shops allow you to customize these drinks with flavoring or a splash of milk. So, whether you think you'll like the smooth texture of a nitro cold brew or the simplicity of iced coffee, there's a cool, caffeinated drink for you.
How and what to order
Now that you know the basics of espresso and iced coffee, let's talk about making your order. If you're going the espresso route — remember the more milk, the less coffee flavor — a latte or a cappuccino are both safe choices. If you're craving something with a more intense coffee hit, try an americano, a shot of espresso that's mixed with hot water. Cold brews and regular drip coffee are also good options for strong but not overpowering coffee.
Don't get too caught up in the names of drinks like cortado or macchiato. A cortado is simply a one-to-one ratio of espresso to steamed milk, while a macchiato is mostly espresso with a splash of foamed milk. These drinks are bolder, so they might not be the best starting point for you.
When you're ordering, think about the size, temperature, flavor, milk choice, and any extras, in that order. A typical order might sound like, "a large iced vanilla latte with whole milk," or "a medium hot cappuccino with oat milk, and can you add honey to that?" See, pretty simple. Don't be afraid to ask questions, play around with different flavors, and enjoy your caffeinated adventure.