Does Dunkin' Make A Donut Birthday Cake?
The legend of the Dunkin' donut birthday cake is one that has led to mass confusion and dismay among fans of the massively popular fast food chain, and for good reason. Despite the fact that many Dunkin' lovers would likely consider a donut cake to be their dream birthday cake, they are, unfortunately, not able to do so because of its unavailability.
For those who have never heard of the donut birthday cake from Dunkin', the item existed for a brief period of time in the fall of 2015 at select locations. The specialty item could be ordered to have different flavored fillings that Dunkin' offered in their donuts at the time. There were several different designs, including a jack-o'-lantern, football, and standard chocolate-covered donut.
If you're wondering how you missed such an incredible treat, it's likely because of two key reasons. Firstly, it was only available for a short period of time, with the jack-o'-lantern design implying that it was a Halloween promotion that likely ended quite soon after the holiday. Secondly, and more importantly, the cake was only available in two counties within the state of Rhode Island during that time, meaning the vast majority of Americans had no way of getting their hands on one of the donut cakes.
The legacy of the Dunkin' donut cake
While the item was merely a short-lived promotion sold in the smallest state in the country, the idea of a Dunkin' birthday cake has persisted in recent years. Beyond Dunkin' encouraging customers to create a donut cake by stacking donuts on top of one another back in 2020, the legacy of the donut cake lives on through purely fan made creations. Crafty bakers have decided to take the making of the Dunkin' donut birthday cake into their own hands with sweet creations inspired by the chain. These feature donuts, munchkins, and even the occasional latte cup piled on top of a homemade cake.
While these cakes — which have become quite popular on TikTok — aren't exactly the same as the 2015 specialty item, they do provide an interesting look and taste, creating what is effectively a super dessert. By using the chain's donuts and munchkins as edible decorations on the cake, you get to enjoy some Dunkin' goodness on your special day. Pair that with the restaurant's convenient and price-effective Box O' Joe, and you and your loved ones can enjoy a perfect, Dunkin'-themed birthday party.