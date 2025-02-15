Does Dunkin' Make A Donut Birthday Cake?

The legend of the Dunkin' donut birthday cake is one that has led to mass confusion and dismay among fans of the massively popular fast food chain, and for good reason. Despite the fact that many Dunkin' lovers would likely consider a donut cake to be their dream birthday cake, they are, unfortunately, not able to do so because of its unavailability.

For those who have never heard of the donut birthday cake from Dunkin', the item existed for a brief period of time in the fall of 2015 at select locations. The specialty item could be ordered to have different flavored fillings that Dunkin' offered in their donuts at the time. There were several different designs, including a jack-o'-lantern, football, and standard chocolate-covered donut.

If you're wondering how you missed such an incredible treat, it's likely because of two key reasons. Firstly, it was only available for a short period of time, with the jack-o'-lantern design implying that it was a Halloween promotion that likely ended quite soon after the holiday. Secondly, and more importantly, the cake was only available in two counties within the state of Rhode Island during that time, meaning the vast majority of Americans had no way of getting their hands on one of the donut cakes.