How Many Cups Of Coffee Can You Get From Dunkin's Box O' Joe
If you're anything like 62% of other Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee on the way to work. If you like your coworkers, maybe you offer to do the morning coffee run and grab a cup for the whole crew, but you couldn't possibly carry five, six, or ten cups by yourself. The whole balancing act of maneuvering multiple cups of coffee through the door or making three trips back and forth to the car gets old fast. Luckily the succinctly named Dunkin', a global coffee giant and breakfast sandwich (and wrap) champion, devised a solution to this conundrum with their Box O' Joe.
The Box O' Joe is a portable, insulated cardboard box with a handle and spout designed for convenient pouring — a perfect solution for those early caffeine hauls. It serves up to ten small cups of coffee, making it a hassle-free way to keep the whole team caffeinated. This large-sized container of coffee is a go-to for catering events, office breakfasts, birthday brunches, and even wedding mornings. But let's be honest, no one's judging if you grab one just to keep yourself caffeinated for the week. If you drink two cups a day, that Box O' Joe will last the entire workweek.
Dunkin's Box O' Joe can satisfy a small crowd
These days, a Box O' Joe will cost you between $15 and $25 (depending on which option you select), which can equate to as low as $1.50 per cup of coffee, since the box holds 96 fluid ounces and serves 10 cups. Options for coffee blends include Dunkin's Midnight dark roast, an original blend, or decaf. The box can be filled with classic coffee or customized with flavored syrups and cream, including some popular flavors like vanilla, toasted almond, or hazelnut. The insulation of the box does a decent job of keeping the coffee warm, maintaining that ideal temperature for about an hour or two, so it's best to steal a cup as soon as it arrives!
Dunkin' introduced the Box O' Joe in 1999 after the chain noticed the problem its customers were running into when trying to handle multiple cups of coffee at once. It was designed to make the coffee buying and serving process both cheaper and more convenient, and although the box has seen a few small changes throughout the years, its basic idea remains the same. It's evolved to accommodate non-coffee drinkers (and even kids) by offering Dunkin's rich hot chocolate as a Box O' Joe option, too. With enough coffee (or hot chocolate) to satisfy a crowd, Dunkin's Box O' Joe proves that sometimes sharing really is caring.