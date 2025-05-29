Dunkin's New Refresher Celebrates Summer With Tropical Fruit Flavors

Along with the new Pink Spritz, the $3 promotion also covers the other fan-favorite Refresher flavors: Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple, and Tropical Guava, which can be customized with green or black tea, lemonade, sparkling water, oatmilk, or just regular water.

If you're more interested in whether or not there might be any seasonal donuts, Dunkin' also made a quieter announcement that a new Orange N' Vanilla specialty donut will be appearing in stores this summer. Just like the name suggests, it's a glazed orange cake donut topped with a drizzle of sweet vanilla icing.

The limited release of Dunkin's Pink Spritz is hardly a surprise, since the chain has rotated a number of Refreshers in and out over the years (and plenty of Dunkin' drinks were sadly discontinued). Dunkin' loves to tempt loyal fans with plenty of seasonal offerings, and this news comes on the heels of the return of the Pistachio Latte to Dunkin' earlier this year. If you've had too much iced coffee during a summer day and your nerves are racing, you now have a sparkly new pink drink to quench your thirst.