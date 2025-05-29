Dunkin's New Refresher Celebrates Summer With Tropical Fruit Flavors
Dunkin' is mostly known for coffee and donuts, even if Dunkin' dropped the word donuts from its name several years ago. But this summer, the coffee chain is hoping to get more people interested in its Refreshers line, featuring iced drinks which mix fruity flavors with bases like tea, lemonade, or sparkling water. Alongside the brand new Pink Spritz Refresher making its debut this summer, Dunkin' is running a promotion where all of its medium-sized Refreshers only cost three bucks.
The new Pink Spritz offers an invigorating blend of guava, passion fruit, and orange flavors, brightened with a dash of bubbly water. For the Pink Spritz launch, Dunkin' is leaning into the color scheme with an extremely pink marketing campaign featuring TV personality and podcaster, Paige DeSorbo, the star of Bravo's "Summer House." (Her cat, Daphne, also shows up). The Pink Spritz will only be available for a limited time — just like the $3 promotion — in case you've been on the fence about trying Dunkin's sparkly fruit drinks.
Dunkin's discount Refresher summer
Along with the new Pink Spritz, the $3 promotion also covers the other fan-favorite Refresher flavors: Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple, and Tropical Guava, which can be customized with green or black tea, lemonade, sparkling water, oatmilk, or just regular water.
If you're more interested in whether or not there might be any seasonal donuts, Dunkin' also made a quieter announcement that a new Orange N' Vanilla specialty donut will be appearing in stores this summer. Just like the name suggests, it's a glazed orange cake donut topped with a drizzle of sweet vanilla icing.
The limited release of Dunkin's Pink Spritz is hardly a surprise, since the chain has rotated a number of Refreshers in and out over the years (and plenty of Dunkin' drinks were sadly discontinued). Dunkin' loves to tempt loyal fans with plenty of seasonal offerings, and this news comes on the heels of the return of the Pistachio Latte to Dunkin' earlier this year. If you've had too much iced coffee during a summer day and your nerves are racing, you now have a sparkly new pink drink to quench your thirst.