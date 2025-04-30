Dunkin's New Latte Is Coming For A Starbucks Winter Menu Favorite
Dunkin's spring menu is out, and one of its long-lost favorites is making a return: The Pistachio Latte. The last time this drink was available was in 2018, marking its seven-year comeback. We've previously tried pistachio lattes at the world's largest Starbucks, and have historically been fans of the combination of nutty, roasty, and sweet flavors, so we're sure this will be a crowd pleaser. It's available in both hot and iced versions, so there's a beverage temperature to fit the weather — in case we're still shaking off some early spring chills.
If you're not into coffee but still want that caffeine kick, Dunkin' is also releasing a new flavor for its Refresher lineup: Tropical Guava. That one's more for the energy drink crowd, so keep an eye out for that in case you'd rather have something fruity. And in terms of snacks, there's a new iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf available as well, for grab-and-go service, so you can enjoy a sweet treat to go with your drinks.
Here's what's staying on Dunkin's seasonal menu
Not everything's cycling off the Dunkin' menu, for spring. The seasonal items that are sticking around include the Dunkalatte, Arctic Cherry Dunkin' Energy drink, Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso (Maybe you also compare Dunkin's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso to Starbucks'?), Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders, Sweet Black Pepper Bacon, and Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffers. So you've got your choice between salty and sweet, breakfast and lunch, and everything in between.
But we have a feeling Dunkin' fans will be most excited for the pistachio latte. The flavor's always been a big hit at Starbucks, so it's high time Dunkin' brought its own version back. Except this one won't have any competition, since Starbucks typically releases its pistachio flavor during the winter. I mean, when you think about it, is there ever a bad time for pistachio-flavored anything? Didn't think so. All of Dunkin's new spring menu items are available starting April 30, so if anything sounds good to you, all you have to do is roll up to your nearest Dunkin' to check it out.