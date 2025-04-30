Dunkin's New Latte Is Coming For A Starbucks Winter Menu Favorite

Dunkin's spring menu is out, and one of its long-lost favorites is making a return: The Pistachio Latte. The last time this drink was available was in 2018, marking its seven-year comeback. We've previously tried pistachio lattes at the world's largest Starbucks, and have historically been fans of the combination of nutty, roasty, and sweet flavors, so we're sure this will be a crowd pleaser. It's available in both hot and iced versions, so there's a beverage temperature to fit the weather — in case we're still shaking off some early spring chills.

If you're not into coffee but still want that caffeine kick, Dunkin' is also releasing a new flavor for its Refresher lineup: Tropical Guava. That one's more for the energy drink crowd, so keep an eye out for that in case you'd rather have something fruity. And in terms of snacks, there's a new iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf available as well, for grab-and-go service, so you can enjoy a sweet treat to go with your drinks.