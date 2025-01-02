How Does Dunkin's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso Compare To Starbucks'?

A new year means a new coffee battle between major chains Dunkin' and Starbucks. While the two rivals usually try to stand out from each other as much as they can, there's been plenty of overlap in menu items over the years. Dunkin' chose to take its final jab at Starbucks for 2024 by dropping a shaken espresso drink right at the end of the year that might give Starbucks fans deja vu.

In 2024, the two (mostly coffee) chains went head to head with energy drink releases. First, Dunkin' dropped two new SPARK'D drinks in February 2024, and then in June of the same year Starbucks followed suit with two of its own caffeine boosted iced energy drinks. Fast forward to December 31, 2024, and Dunkin' released its Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, a collaboration with "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Starbucks first added its Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso to its menu all the way back in 2021. Perhaps the rise in popularity of pop star Sabrina Carpenter made for the perfect moment for Dunkin' to not look like it was completely plagiarizing its rival more than three years after the fact. Or, maybe Dunkin' has perfected its shaken espresso in a way Starbucks customers won't be able to resist. It's time to find out.