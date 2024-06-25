Starbucks' New Energy Drinks Have Us Buzzing (But Only Because Of The Caffeine)

While the short-lived and controversial run of Panera's Charged Lemonades may have been a cautionary tale to some, it seems to have spurred inspiration in other brands. Back in February Dunkin' added Sparkd' Energy drinks to its menu, and now Starbucks has just debuted energy-packed drinks. Today, June 25, the chain put out the Melon Burst Iced Energy and Tropical Citrus Iced Energy. A third energy offering, the Frozen Tropical Citrus Iced Energy with Strawberry Puree, is a limited-time app exclusive and was not sampled for this taste test.

Per Starbucks, the Melon Burst Iced Energy and the Tropical Citrus Iced Energy contain 180 milligrams and 205 milligrams of caffeine, respectively. The brand compares these caffeine levels to that of a Grande Starbucks cold brew, which has 205 milligrams of caffeine. In comparison, a small Dunkin' Sparkd' Energy drink contains 96 milligrams of caffeine and Panera's Charged Lemonades ranged from a low of 260 milligrams to a high of 390 milligrams. Starbucks' new energy drinks are both sugar-free and low in calories — the Tropical Citrus comes in at 5 calories, while the Melon Burst contains 10. Each one costs $5.75 at my local Starbucks, though prices may vary depending on location.

Maybe fast food chains believe they can do better than Panera, or maybe they simply view energy drinks as the next growth market. Whatever the case may be, Starbucks has chosen to join the fray. I tasted these iced beverages, and the caffeine got my heart pumping, but the flavor wasn't anything special.

