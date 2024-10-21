Review: Starbucks' Wicked Drinks Didn't Exactly Cast A Magical Spell

For the longest time, "The Wizard of Oz" was all about Dorothy, her dog, and being far away from Kansas — frolicking in a technicolor wonderland. That all changed when the 1995 book "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" hit shelves, which gave the green witch Elphaba and her blond frenemy Glinda their own time to shine within the land of Oz. In 2003, "Wicked" hit Broadway, casting a spell on audiences, and now 21 years later, has been turned into a big screen adventure released on November 22 — the film is directed by Jon M. Chu, and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. To get fans of the book and musical all juiced-up in anticipation of the film, Starbucks is making a witches' brew of two beverages a month in advance: Glinda's Pink Potion and Elphaba's Cold Brew.

So, are these colorful "Wicked" drinks pure magic, or are they desperately in need of some heart and (dare I say) courage? Well, when it comes to inventive coffee drinks, there's almost no place like Starbucks, and I headed into my local one for a taste to see where the truth lies. This sip and say is based on taste, Wicked-ness, and overall Oz-someness.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.