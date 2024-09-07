Does Starbucks Use Real Matcha In Its Lattes?

Starbucks is the number one coffee shop in the United States based on sales alone. But Starbucks is much more than a coffee shop; it sells a dizzying variety of beverages, from lattes and cold brew to fruit refreshers. The coffee chain is also known for its matcha, which is 100% real, the company told The Takeout.

"Starbucks sources 100% matcha (shade-grown milled green tea) from some of the oldest producers in the world," a representative for the company said via email. "To ensure the highest quality, Starbucks only uses matcha that is deep blue-green with floral, sweet, umami notes."

While the company does use real matcha, you can't get a 100% pure matcha drink at Starbucks because the powder comes pre-sweetened with sugar when it arrives to stores, according to the coffee shop's representative. This also means you can't get unsweet matcha at any store in the U.S.