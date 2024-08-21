We Called It: This Is When The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Coming Back

Fall's officially back — at least at Starbucks, that is, because we now know when the Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning. Turns out the pumpkin spice-scented coffee drink is coming back on the exact day I predicted: August 22 (on a related note, maybe I should start playing the lottery).

Love it or hate it, this year marks the 21st since the Pumpkin Spice Latte changed the fall seasonal coffee scene, and it's being accompanied by some old returning friends: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. There is one new drink: the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, which is made creamy with the help of oat milk.

In terms of non-beverage sweets, you can also expect to see the return of the Pumpkin Loaf along with the Baked Apple Croissant and the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. The one new treat is the Raccoon Cake Pop, which we hope is a little more of an artistic success than the Bumblebee Cake Pop from last year.