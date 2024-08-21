We Called It: This Is When The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Coming Back
Fall's officially back — at least at Starbucks, that is, because we now know when the Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning. Turns out the pumpkin spice-scented coffee drink is coming back on the exact day I predicted: August 22 (on a related note, maybe I should start playing the lottery).
Love it or hate it, this year marks the 21st since the Pumpkin Spice Latte changed the fall seasonal coffee scene, and it's being accompanied by some old returning friends: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. There is one new drink: the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, which is made creamy with the help of oat milk.
In terms of non-beverage sweets, you can also expect to see the return of the Pumpkin Loaf along with the Baked Apple Croissant and the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. The one new treat is the Raccoon Cake Pop, which we hope is a little more of an artistic success than the Bumblebee Cake Pop from last year.
There's new Starbucks fall merch dropping too
If you're a cup collector, you can expect to see some new stuff along those lines, like cold drink cups, hot beverage tumblers, and mugs. And if you're not near a Starbucks and want to join in the pumpkin spice festivities anyway, Starbucks-branded pumpkin spice products are back on grocery shelves, including a ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Latte, Frappucino, cold brew concentrate, creamer, and various versions of ground pumpkin spice coffee in standard, K-Cup, and Nespresso pods. That's a lot of pumpkin spice.
I'm sure there are plenty of people out there excited to hear this news, especially considering the Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming out so soon, as in tomorrow. It might only be the end of August, so no need to break out the sweaters just yet, but for those of you yearning for falling leaves and a cool breeze, you can start early with a PSL on ice in your shiny new cup.