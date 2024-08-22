Starbucks' New Fall Drink Is Coming For The PSL's Throne

Summer's not over, but has that ever stopped Starbucks before? The chain has just dropped its fall menu, and it includes two brand-new limited-time seasonal additions: the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai and Raccoon Cake Pop.

Of course, many have been eagerly anticipating the return of the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, which made its return today as part of the fall menu, but for those looking to shake up their autumn routine, these new items are here to help. Starbucks is aiming to inspire thoughts of homemade apple pie and cozy gatherings with these new items, but what really matters is whether or not pumpkin can finally take a backseat. We tried both of the new fall items to see if they're worth ordering on your next Starbucks run.

As you wave an early goodbye to the fruity flavors of summer, you may find comfort in Starbucks' new fall drink. And if you're truly a creature of habit, the cake pop, which is quite similar to previous seasonal releases, might also bring you some joy.

