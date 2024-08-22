Starbucks' New Fall Drink Is Coming For The PSL's Throne
Summer's not over, but has that ever stopped Starbucks before? The chain has just dropped its fall menu, and it includes two brand-new limited-time seasonal additions: the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai and Raccoon Cake Pop.
Of course, many have been eagerly anticipating the return of the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, which made its return today as part of the fall menu, but for those looking to shake up their autumn routine, these new items are here to help. Starbucks is aiming to inspire thoughts of homemade apple pie and cozy gatherings with these new items, but what really matters is whether or not pumpkin can finally take a backseat. We tried both of the new fall items to see if they're worth ordering on your next Starbucks run.
As you wave an early goodbye to the fruity flavors of summer, you may find comfort in Starbucks' new fall drink. And if you're truly a creature of habit, the cake pop, which is quite similar to previous seasonal releases, might also bring you some joy.
How the Starbucks Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai tastes
Since the debut of Starbucks' Apple Crisp Macchiato in 2021, the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte has had competition creeping up on it. The chain doubled down on the apple vs. pumpkin rivalry by introducing an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso last fall.
This fall, the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai is only further strengthening the argument against pumpkin. The new iced drink is creamy, sweet, and not upsetting for those with dairy sensitivities. The apple brown sugar syrup used to flavor the drink brings just the right amount of fruit flavor while also blending well with the chai spices and nondairy cold foam at the top.
There are only so many fall flavors to choose from, and it is my strong belief that pumpkin should take a break. The strongest contender to take that throne is without a doubt apple, and the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai shows that the fruit works surprisingly well in cafe drinks.
How the Starbucks Raccoon Cake Pop tastes
The Raccoon Cake Pop provides a woodland-themed addition to Starbucks cake pop lineup, but not much else. The cake pop itself is dense, and tastes of vanilla (as it should, since the brand describes it as being made with vanilla-flavored cake and frosting). The taste is basically identical to the Birthday Cake Pop, with the major difference being the decoration on the outside.
What's funny, or rather disappointing, about the Raccoon Cake Pop isn't the lack of creativity in its flavor, but the lack of creativity in its creation overall. Starbucks loyalists who eagerly await the brand's seasonal menu releases might recall the coffee chain's hilariously failed attempt at a Bumblebee Cake Pop last summer. One X user asked, "Do bumblebees have ears?" and another pointed out, "Starbucks will spend millions on random s*** nobody cares about (ie olive oil drink) but they can't get another cake pop mold that's too far." Attached to the latter comment were images of previous Starbucks cake pop releases all featuring the same cat-like shape including a reindeer, a fox, a unicorn, and an owl.
Obviously, Starbucks isn't trying to learn from its mistakes or just doesn't care to think outside the cat-shaped mold. Though the raccoon is a tasty bite, there's nothing setting it apart from previous releases.