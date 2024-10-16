Stanley's Limited Edition Wicked Cups Had Target Shoppers Lining Up

Elphaba enthusiasts and Glinda groupies stampeded down the yellow brick road — to Target. On Sunday, fans flocked to locations across the nation, and waited in line outside the store for several hours to purchase their "Wicked"-themed Stanley Cup and reusable water bottles. Once the doors opened, it was like an Emerald Rush. According to a shopper who appeared on Inside Edition, customers were screaming, yelling curse words, shoving other shoppers out of the way, and swiping items from others' carts.

Stanley and Target released their collab, which features Elphaba-inspired green and black cups and Glinda-designed sparkly pink cups, on October 13. The water bottles are limited-time versions of the Stanley Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher cups and are offered at $55 for the 40-ounce cup and $35 for the 20-ounce.

A movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, scheduled to release on November 22, has incited an angsty buzz among fans, explaining why Stanley and "Wicked" lovers eagerly anticipating the release swarmed local Target locations to snag a bottle.