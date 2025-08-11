Review: General Mills' Wicked Cereals Don't Taste As Good As They Look

A brightly-colored cereal box bearing the words and images associated with popular pop culture figures takes us back to the 1980s and '90s and all those discontinued cereals we'll probably never get to eat again. Like the many simple cereals of the past meant to help promote or amplify some TV show or movie, stores in 2025 will be magically graced with two new products that tie-in to the release of a film. In this case, it's "Wicked: For Good," the second half of 2024's blockbuster fantasy "Wizard of Oz" adjacent musical "Wicked." General Mills' two concoctions, Elphaba Caramel Apple and Glinda Good Berry, are certainly the first ever cereals based on a sequel to a movie that's based on a Broadway musical that's an adaptation of a novel which is a prequel to a classic movie based on a children's book.

Each of the cereals corresponds to one of the two main characters in "Wicked: For Good" — green-skinned future bad witch Elphaba and the pink-favoring good witch Glinda. The cereals are proof of fandom for "Wicked" super-fans, a way to enjoy the cultural phenomenon during the most important meal of the day. But how are the cereals, really? Are they any good? The Takeout investigated, and here's everything you need to know about the "Wicked: For Good" cereals.