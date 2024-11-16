Why Milk Doesn't Belong Anywhere Near Cereal

My hatred of cereal with milk dates all the way back to my childhood. I always, always ate my cereal dry on the occasions I was forced to eat it at all, since I was indifferent at best to the stuff. This is probably why I never bought into the whole nostalgic "Let's put Fruity Pebbles on doughnuts and mix Lucky Charms into ice cream!" trend, although, tbh, my childhood was largely free of any cereals more sugary than Frosted Mini Wheats. What really makes me shudder, though, is the thought of cereal milk-flavored anything ... ugh. For me, the phrase "delicious cereal milk" is as oxymoronic as "ambrosial alligator poop."

We all have our food issues, and mine is mushiness. Maybe if you manage to scarf down your milky cereal in seconds, it might not have time to get too soggy, but just the mere thought that it might is enough to give me the heebie-jeebies. While cereal and milk is one of my biggest gross-outs, it's not the only one, since I also dislike biscuits and gravy (whether sweet or savory) for much the same reason, nor do I care for soggy sandwiches like the French dip. The thought of butter melting on toast gives me the ick as well, so I prefer to eat both my toast and my cereal dry.