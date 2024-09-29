Biscuits And Gravy Is A Whole Lot Sweeter In Appalachia

Biscuits and gravy is one of those classic Southern combos that makes your mouth water just thinking about it. It's homey, comforting, and full of carbs and deliciousness. But guess what? You might've been missing out on an even sweeter version all your life. This Southern biscuit staple takes on a whole new meaning when paired with chocolate gravy. Yes, you read that right — chocolate gravy.

In the southern regions of the Appalachian Mountains, hot, buttery biscuits drizzled with a rich, velvety chocolate sauce are a Sunday morning favorite. The chocolate gravy has a unique, appealing texture — a little lighter than pudding, but thicker than the syrupy fudge sauce you'd find on a well-built ice cream sundae.

The recipe? Wonderfully simple: Cocoa, sugar, flour, butter, and milk simmered into a decadent sauce you'll want to eat by the spoonful (and plenty of people do). Pour it over freshly baked buttermilk biscuits — or grab the canned ones if you're looking to satisfy those cravings as soon as possible. For toppings, try adding fresh berries or, for the bold, sprinkle on double-crispy bacon crumbles. Drooling yet? We sure are!